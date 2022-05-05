Android: Blocking or muting notifications while on a video call?

I have a Samsung phone and am somewhat new to android. I find when I am doing job interviews on MS Teams or Google Meet, that I occasionally get messages or alerts that interrupt the meeting. Is there a way to block or mute all messages and notifications just before or while I'm waiting to join the meeting?



I think I would still need to receive any alerts from the person inviting me to the video call, in case they need to cancel or reschedule. But I usually don't have their phone number.



I know there's Do Not Disturb, which seems to be a system-wide blocking feature (with exceptions), but not sure if that would actually also block the video meeting itself?