Android 10 gmail shortcut question

So I got a Samsung Z flip phone today that has android 10. I'm trying to set it up like my old phone and i'm having a problem with the email shortcuts. I have 4 email accounts to check. On my old phone I have 4 icons, 1 for each account. On this new phone I can't seem to get that to work.



I can sometimes get all 4 created but as I use one, another shortcut will stop working. Sometimes I can't even add a shortcut because the mail account doesn't exist in the selection list and other times they do. It is like they start overwriting each other or something. I don't quite understand.



My old phone is android 9