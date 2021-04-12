Android 10, 11 file manager that doesn't alter time stamp?

The file managers on my Android devices (Samsung and OnePlus) alter time stamps of files when doing a move or copy to another folder.
Can you recommend a safe file manager that you know from personal experience does not change times of files when moved or copied?
No ads. Doesn't have to be a free app, I don't mind buying it, but preferably it'll allow testing their app to ensure date modifications aren't happening.
