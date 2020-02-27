Anandtech tests AMD Ryzen CPU licensed to China - find surprises in the architecture

defaultluser
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2006
- Messages
- 12,998
https://www.anandtech.com/show/15493/hygon-dhyana-reviewed-chinese-x86-cpus-amd
There's a reason why it's taken forever for this licensed Zen 1 t o appear - they did more than just copy-and-paste.
It's surprising how much they castrated certain instructions! And is AVX just not there?
There's a reason why it's taken forever for this licensed Zen 1 t o appear - they did more than just copy-and-paste.
It's surprising how much they castrated certain instructions! And is AVX just not there?