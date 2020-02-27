Anandtech tests AMD Ryzen CPU licensed to China - find surprises in the architecture

L

Lakados

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
1,970
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,488
There's a memory...... Several Chinese men in a bath... one saying "Hygon, take me away!"
 
G

Grimlakin

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 9, 2001
Messages
1,066
Interesting and it makes sense to send china a detuned feature less CPU so when they make the invariable knockoffs they don't step on AMD.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,483
I'd imagine these are just for the Chinese market.

Not sure why anyone in the west would want them with China's miserable track record.

It's not as if a real AMD Ryzen CPU is particularly expensive anyway, at least not unless you get Threadrippers or Epyc's, which ai am guessing this is not.
 
Auer

Auer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,376
Zarathustra[H] said:
I'd imagine these are just for the Chinese market.

Not sure why anyone in the west would want them with China's miserable track record.

It's not as if a real AMD Ryzen CPU is particularly expensive anyway, at least not unless you get Threadrippers or Epyc's, which ai am guessing this is not.
Click to expand...
Well they have to start somewhere, and it would seem AMD is a good (and willing) starting point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top