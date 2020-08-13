Anandtech(Arch day coverage): Intel’s 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake SoC Detailed: SuperFin, Willow Cove and Xe-LP

Xe-LP Media & Display Controllers

Our final stop on our deep dive through the Xe-LP architecture are the non-rendering aspects of the GPU: its media and display controllers. Changes here aren’t quite as eye-catching as changes to the core architecture, but the improvements made in these blocks help to keep the overall GPU current by supporting new media formats as well as new display connectivity protocols.



First off, let’s talk about the media engine. There are no crazy overhauls to speak of here, but for Xe-LP Intel has made some sensible additions to the engine. The marquee feature here is easily support for AV1 decode acceleration, making Intel the first vendor out of the Big 3 to add hardware decode support for the new codec.