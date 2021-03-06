Anandtech and Gamers Nexus 11700k Reviews

I got because it appeared that Rocket Lake was going to barely squeak out a win against the 5800x a couple months ago. I was not expecting great guns from Rocket Lake. I just was not expecting it to turn-out this bad. I also liked the first m.2 having dedicated lanes to the CPU instead of from the 4x link that shares bandwidth with the rest of the devices. I guess I should not had broken my rule of, "Better to do without than to settle." I did not think I was going to find 5000 series AMD CPU's easily at about MSRP until at least this fall. The funny thing was, I was thinking about buying a second 980 Pro 1TB to raid 0 because the board pulls PCIe lanes from the second 8x slot to the second m.2 slot when in use. I will likely end-up buying the 11700K just to use all the features of the platform and hate myself more for it.