Anandtech and Gamers Nexus 11700k Reviews

chameleoneel

https://www.anandtech.com/show/16535/intel-core-i7-11700k-review-blasting-off-with-rocket-lake

"Before publishing this review, we gave Intel advance notice to respond to us having a full review ahead of the formal release. Our email seemingly generated some excitement inside (and to our surprise, outside) Intel, but we received a response from Intel stating that they had no comment to offer."

Gamers Nexus content here:
https://hardforum.com/threads/anand...11700k-reviews.2008352/page-5#post-1044958923
 
crashtech

This thread precedes the other and contains no typos. It wins.
Sadly, Intel is not winning, unless you have that special app that needs AVX-512. Then it kills it while consuming below 300W.
 
NKD

I don't agree with the opinion in article that AMD processors are hard to get. Yes 5900x and 5950x. When it comes to 5600x and 5800x they are plenty. Almost every day you have a shot to get one. 5600x and 5800x have been available on amazon for hours when they drop them. So AMD is pumping out shit load of them it seems. I get notifications on them everyday and seen them in stock for sometime.
 
wizzi01

NKD said:
I don't agree with the opinion in article that AMD processors are hard to get. Yes 5900x and 5950x. When it comes to 5600x and 5800x they are plenty. Almost every day you have a shot to get one. 5600x and 5800x have been available on amazon for hours when they drop them. So AMD is pumping out shit load of them it seems. I get notifications on them everyday and seen them in stock for sometime.
Yep, newegg has had 5800x in stock for more than a week now at msrp.
 
crashtech

OT: For what they want for the 5800X, I would rather have a used 3900X for less money. It's irritating that there's so little value in buying a new system right now, especially because I have people asking me to do so.
 
StormNobleheart

StormNobleheart

I read that earlier today and now feel like I wasted $500 on a Z590 motherboard. If I did not need new tires for my car, I would just buy a 5800x and new motherboard.....tonight.
 
chameleoneel

The 2 coolest things about the new motherboards is USB C Gen 2x2 ports are part of the chipset (at least for Z590 and H470. Maybe not B560?)----so most mobos should have them on the back. And H570 and B560 let you overclock memory for Non-K CPUs. And that includes 10th Gen CPUs.
 
StormNobleheart

StormNobleheart

I got because it appeared that Rocket Lake was going to barely squeak out a win against the 5800x a couple months ago. I was not expecting great guns from Rocket Lake. I just was not expecting it to turn-out this bad. I also liked the first m.2 having dedicated lanes to the CPU instead of from the 4x link that shares bandwidth with the rest of the devices. I guess I should not had broken my rule of, "Better to do without than to settle." I did not think I was going to find 5000 series AMD CPU's easily at about MSRP until at least this fall. The funny thing was, I was thinking about buying a second 980 Pro 1TB to raid 0 because the board pulls PCIe lanes from the second 8x slot to the second m.2 slot when in use. I will likely end-up buying the 11700K just to use all the features of the platform and hate myself more for it.
 
Dvater

So I have to say I was impressed with the gaming numbers and AMD...does anyone know how their micro-stutter issues? Wasn't there like major frame pacing issues with AMD as a whole?

Thinking I might sell this here 10850K and Z490 ITX and go AMD, damn.
 
KATEKATEKATE

Dvater said:
So I have to say I was impressed with the gaming numbers and AMD...does anyone know how their micro-stutter issues? Wasn't there like major frame pacing issues with AMD as a whole?

Thinking I might sell this here 10850K and Z490 ITX and go AMD, damn.
I'm pretty sure the microstutter reputation was related to AMD GPUs in Crossfire specifically, not their CPUs. I haven't noticed microstutter on my potato FX 8320 system nor on a Ryzen 1600 build I used a couple years ago
 
KATEKATEKATE

I wonder if Ryzen 5600X & 5800X are going to be difficult to get again in the next couple weeks when people who were holding out for RL see these results and just buy what's available now... the outrageous power consumption I was expecting, but I thought it would consistently match or beat Zen 3 in performance.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

KATEKATEKATE said:
I wonder if Ryzen 5600X & 5800X are going to be difficult to get again in the next couple weeks when people who were holding out for RL see these results and just buy what's available now... the outrageous power consumption I was expecting, but I thought it would consistently match or beat Zen 3 in performance.
Hard to say because we don't have official Intel pricing yet. I don't think it will have an effect on Zen 3 availability. Most people who wanted an AMD system figured out how to get a Zen3 CPU at this point. There's a certain subset of people who only buy Intel for reasons... So you're only looking at the people who purposely held off building for RKL performance numbers before pulling the trigger. I wouldn't think there are THAT many of those people out there.
 
deruberhanyok

Dvater said:
So I have to say I was impressed with the gaming numbers and AMD...does anyone know how their micro-stutter issues? Wasn't there like major frame pacing issues with AMD as a whole?

Thinking I might sell this here 10850K and Z490 ITX and go AMD, damn.
that was a crossfire thing. Also happened with SLI setups as I recall.

single gpu AMD / nvidia setups have been fine, and the cpu didn’t have anything to do with it (unless it was a really old cpu and you were cpu-limited in your games, I guess).
 
chrcoluk

Dont know why intel are releasing this, they need a release when somthing is worth releasing motto instead of to a schedule.
 
KATEKATEKATE

chrcoluk said:
Dont know why intel are releasing this, they need a release when somthing is worth releasing motto instead of to a schedule.
because they need to have something to go up against Ryzen 5000. Even if Rocket Lake isn't that competitive with Zen 3, the alternative- having no direct response to AMD for the entirety of 2021 (I'm assuming here that Alder Lake will slip to 2022)- would be worse.
 
wandplus

OK, I see. So I bought 16GB of 3200 MHz RAM and a Thermalright AXP-90i cooler waiting for Rocket Lake. However, I read some of the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are defective. Their motherboards also have a USB issue. The Ryzen 3600 is too expensive. So I thought maybe I should save money and buy the i3-10100F or even wait for the i3-10105F. Now I see the i3-10100F is not available (or at the right price). And one web site shows the i3-10105F will be available on June 14, 2021.
This is an outrage. I don't even know what to do. I almost feel as if I've been cornered with nowhere to go. Is there a possibility AMD will come out with a Ryzen 5200 or something? I mean this is like the Alice of Wonderland of situations.
 
Choopyplz

Choopyplz

wandplus said:
OK, I see. So I bought 16GB of 3200 MHz RAM and a Thermalright AXP-90i cooler waiting for Rocket Lake. However, I read some of the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are defective. Their motherboards also have a USB issue. The Ryzen 3600 is too expensive. So I thought maybe I should save money and buy the i3-10100F or even wait for the i3-10105F. Now I see the i3-10100F is not available (or at the right price). And one web site shows the i3-10105F will be available on June 14, 2021.
This is an outrage. I don't even know what to do. I almost feel as if I've been cornered with nowhere to go. Is there a possibility AMD will come out with a Ryzen 5200 or something? I mean this is like the Alice of Wonderland of situations.
The 5000 series would be safe to buy, but there may still be USB issues for now until they are potentially fixed -- at least AMD is aware of it. Eesh this review is bad though, makes me glad I got a 10900k not too long ago. If you don't get AMD, Comet Lake is still good, especially with price drops.
 
jfreund

Dvater said:
So I have to say I was impressed with the gaming numbers and AMD...does anyone know how their micro-stutter issues? Wasn't there like major frame pacing issues with AMD as a whole?

Thinking I might sell this here 10850K and Z490 ITX and go AMD, damn.
I had microstutter when I was running 2 6950s flashed to 6970s in crossfire playing Skyrim in 2013. That's why I bought a GTX 770.

In 2021 I'm running a 5800X with a 6900 XT, playing Witcher 3 at 4K with a texture pack and Ultra settings (including Hair works at 8X AA) and it's smooooove.
 
thecold

wandplus said:
OK, I see. So I bought 16GB of 3200 MHz RAM and a Thermalright AXP-90i cooler waiting for Rocket Lake. However, I read some of the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are defective. Their motherboards also have a USB issue. The Ryzen 3600 is too expensive. So I thought maybe I should save money and buy the i3-10100F or even wait for the i3-10105F. Now I see the i3-10100F is not available (or at the right price). And one web site shows the i3-10105F will be available on June 14, 2021.
This is an outrage. I don't even know what to do. I almost feel as if I've been cornered with nowhere to go. Is there a possibility AMD will come out with a Ryzen 5200 or something? I mean this is like the Alice of Wonderland of situations.
Two things to note -
The low end i3-11xxx are just comet lake processors
Amd low end processors are on a premium due to chip shortages.

The Core i3-10100 is currently cheaper than the i3-10100f. If you need assistance with picking out some parts we should probably move to a different thread.
 
Staypuft

wandplus said:
OK, I see. So I bought 16GB of 3200 MHz RAM and a Thermalright AXP-90i cooler waiting for Rocket Lake. However, I read some of the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are defective. Their motherboards also have a USB issue. The Ryzen 3600 is too expensive. So I thought maybe I should save money and buy the i3-10100F or even wait for the i3-10105F. Now I see the i3-10100F is not available (or at the right price). And one web site shows the i3-10105F will be available on June 14, 2021.
This is an outrage. I don't even know what to do. I almost feel as if I've been cornered with nowhere to go. Is there a possibility AMD will come out with a Ryzen 5200 or something? I mean this is like the Alice of Wonderland of situations.
Do you have a Micro Center nearby?
https://www.microcenter.com/product...lake-36ghz-quad-core-lga-1200-boxed-processor
 
guitarslingerchris

guitarslingerchris

StormNobleheart said:
I got because it appeared that Rocket Lake was going to barely squeak out a win against the 5800x a couple months ago. I was not expecting great guns from Rocket Lake. I just was not expecting it to turn-out this bad. I also liked the first m.2 having dedicated lanes to the CPU instead of from the 4x link that shares bandwidth with the rest of the devices. I guess I should not had broken my rule of, "Better to do without than to settle." I did not think I was going to find 5000 series AMD CPU's easily at about MSRP until at least this fall. The funny thing was, I was thinking about buying a second 980 Pro 1TB to raid 0 because the board pulls PCIe lanes from the second 8x slot to the second m.2 slot when in use. I will likely end-up buying the 11700K just to use all the features of the platform and hate myself more for it.
I meant more like why spend $500 on a board unless you really need the features on it. I've done the same stupid things myself but I luckily got over it. I've done some LN2 and TEC cooling and I've done some obscenely overstuffed builds that might have slightly justified the highest end boards at one point or another but by and large they are just a huge waste of money. I say this like I know you didn't need them... maybe you do? I was definitely drunk but I meant it more as an attack on the cost not Ryzen vs. Intel.
 
YeuEmMaiMai

YeuEmMaiMai

Anad who?

This is how it goes every generation a slight increase at first but scales up nicely
 
ChadD

I fully expected Intel to retake the gaming crown by the token 4-5 FPS... and claim victory. Looks like even that is going to be stretch for Intel marketing. Watching them twist like gumby this round is going to just be sad. At first I thought it would be funny... but not its just sad. Like watching a fight that just goes a bit to far, and the crowd starts shouting at the ref to call it already. There gong to die... STOP come one ref stop the fight.

I hope Intel has a real next gen at some point to fight back... but then I remember Alder lake is still the next up. With half the chip filled with cut down cores I'm sure that fight is going to be even more painful to watch.
 
Centauri

Centauri

Why is Intel even releasing this generation of CPUs? They're not going to bring anything appreciable to the table performance-wise, but they are, by their very mediocrity, going to further diminish Intel's standing with enthusiasts and press.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

Centauri said:
Why is Intel even releasing this generation of CPUs? They're not going to bring anything appreciable to the table performance-wise, but they are, by their very mediocrity, going to further diminish Intel's standing with enthusiasts and press.
I agree. If these results play out across their entire line, this is an abject failure for Intel.
 
KATEKATEKATE

Centauri said:
Why is Intel even releasing this generation of CPUs? They're not going to bring anything appreciable to the table performance-wise, but they are, by their very mediocrity, going to further diminish Intel's standing with enthusiasts and press.
KATEKATEKATE said:
because they need to have something to go up against Ryzen 5000. Even if Rocket Lake isn't that competitive with Zen 3, the alternative- having no direct response to AMD for the entirety of 2021 (I'm assuming here that Alder Lake will slip to 2022)- would be worse.
Centauri

Centauri

But... would it be worse? I don't think so. Ruffling the feathers of OEMs, distributors and retailers to roll out something that really isn't an answer to anything is not only a waste of time, it is also something that is not without expense to do - not even counting the development costs on Intel's end for everything from the chips to the retail packaging and marketing
 
