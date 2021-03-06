Anandtech 11700k Review

chameleoneel
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2005
- Messages
- 3,867
https://www.anandtech.com/show/16535/intel-core-i7-11700k-review-blasting-off-with-rocket-lake
"Before publishing this review, we gave Intel advance notice to respond to us having a full review ahead of the formal release. Our email seemingly generated some excitement inside (and to our surprise, outside) Intel, but we received a response from Intel stating that they had no comment to offer."
