An "Xbox gamer expert" fixed a longstanding issue I've encountered with Microsoft websites

Delicieuxz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- May 11, 2016
- Messages
- 1,509
On multiple PCs and OS installs, I've encountered this issue, where I can't log into many Microsoft websites. I've contacted Microsoft support about it at least a couple of times before, without a solution being found.
For example, if I went here: https://account.microsoft.com/
It asked me to enter my email, phone, or Skype. When I enter it, it asks for my password. When I entered my password, it then would again ask me for my email, phone, or Skype, and would endlessly repeat that loop. Most other Microsoft websites would do the same thing, in their own variant of the login process. The Microsoft support site, Outlook, and the Windows Store site are some exceptions, though I couldn't access the page which displays my owned software through Microsoft Store.
Because of an issue I'm having launching Forza Horizon 4, after purchasing it on Steam, I was trying to get help through the Forza support website. But the same login issue existed there and on the Xbox support website, including these:
https://forza.net/myforza
https://support.xbox.com/en-CA/contact-us/
https://support.forzamotorsport.net/hc/en-us
I was able to get in contact with an "Xbox gamer expert" through the chat app on the Xbox support site, without needing to log into the website, and the person I got in touch with suggested I reset my network: Settings -> Network & internet -> Advanced network settings -> Network reset -> Reset now.
Doing that resulted in me suddenly being able to log into all Microsoft websites that I've tried, which included the ones I've mentioned here. Now I'm able to create a support ticket for Forza Horizon 4, and start to troubleshoot the issue I'm having launching it.
It's crazy that a mega-billion-dollar software company, which develops the most-used OS, and sets the standard for many things, has so many eccentric issues that interfere with basic functionality of its own software / websites, including issues which interfere with the ability to get help when encountering another issue. With all the initially-missing traditional taskbar functionality now added to Windows 11, I think it's a notable improvement over Windows 10. But there are a bunch of bugs interfering with basic functionality - some of which are ancient legacy bugs.
Kudos to the "Xbox gamer expert" who fixed the Microsoft website login issue for me. Now I know to reset my network after a fresh install of Windows (as I've encountered this issue in at least my previous couple of Windows installations) - something that really shouldn't need to be done.
For example, if I went here: https://account.microsoft.com/
It asked me to enter my email, phone, or Skype. When I enter it, it asks for my password. When I entered my password, it then would again ask me for my email, phone, or Skype, and would endlessly repeat that loop. Most other Microsoft websites would do the same thing, in their own variant of the login process. The Microsoft support site, Outlook, and the Windows Store site are some exceptions, though I couldn't access the page which displays my owned software through Microsoft Store.
Because of an issue I'm having launching Forza Horizon 4, after purchasing it on Steam, I was trying to get help through the Forza support website. But the same login issue existed there and on the Xbox support website, including these:
https://forza.net/myforza
https://support.xbox.com/en-CA/contact-us/
https://support.forzamotorsport.net/hc/en-us
I was able to get in contact with an "Xbox gamer expert" through the chat app on the Xbox support site, without needing to log into the website, and the person I got in touch with suggested I reset my network: Settings -> Network & internet -> Advanced network settings -> Network reset -> Reset now.
Doing that resulted in me suddenly being able to log into all Microsoft websites that I've tried, which included the ones I've mentioned here. Now I'm able to create a support ticket for Forza Horizon 4, and start to troubleshoot the issue I'm having launching it.
It's crazy that a mega-billion-dollar software company, which develops the most-used OS, and sets the standard for many things, has so many eccentric issues that interfere with basic functionality of its own software / websites, including issues which interfere with the ability to get help when encountering another issue. With all the initially-missing traditional taskbar functionality now added to Windows 11, I think it's a notable improvement over Windows 10. But there are a bunch of bugs interfering with basic functionality - some of which are ancient legacy bugs.
Kudos to the "Xbox gamer expert" who fixed the Microsoft website login issue for me. Now I know to reset my network after a fresh install of Windows (as I've encountered this issue in at least my previous couple of Windows installations) - something that really shouldn't need to be done.