An SK Hynix employee printed out 4,000 pages of confidential info and carried it out the door in shopping bags before leaving for their new job at Hua

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 11,938
"The ex-employee was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined the equivalent of $14,300. While she was found guilty of breaching the South Korea's Industrial Technology Protection Act, the prosecutors failed to prove that Huawei received the stolen information, and SK Hynix did not report specific financial damage from the incident, resulting in a somewhat lighter sentence.
One can only presume that the Mission: Impossible theme was playing in the background, as said employee nonchalantly walked past the front desk with bags loaded full of confidential data. It's unclear if printer costs were factored in to the eventual fine, but I reckon I'd get a significant slap on the wrist for tying up the office printer with 4,000 pages worth of anything, never mind sensitive company information."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/an...s-before-leaving-for-their-new-job-at-huawei/
One can only presume that the Mission: Impossible theme was playing in the background, as said employee nonchalantly walked past the front desk with bags loaded full of confidential data. It's unclear if printer costs were factored in to the eventual fine, but I reckon I'd get a significant slap on the wrist for tying up the office printer with 4,000 pages worth of anything, never mind sensitive company information."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/an...s-before-leaving-for-their-new-job-at-huawei/