An SK Hynix employee printed out 4,000 pages of confidential info and carried it out the door in shopping bags before leaving for their new job at Hua

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,938
"The ex-employee was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined the equivalent of $14,300. While she was found guilty of breaching the South Korea's Industrial Technology Protection Act, the prosecutors failed to prove that Huawei received the stolen information, and SK Hynix did not report specific financial damage from the incident, resulting in a somewhat lighter sentence.

One can only presume that the Mission: Impossible theme was playing in the background, as said employee nonchalantly walked past the front desk with bags loaded full of confidential data. It's unclear if printer costs were factored in to the eventual fine, but I reckon I'd get a significant slap on the wrist for tying up the office printer with 4,000 pages worth of anything, never mind sensitive company information."

Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/an...s-before-leaving-for-their-new-job-at-huawei/
 
Does it say what kind of printer she used? I need a new one and 4000 pages without any issues is impressive.

Seriously though - there are only a handful of companies in DRAM and NAND and most people at this level are at least a Masters if not PhD. That's a hell of a career path to throw away.
 
DoubleTap said:
Does it say what kind of printer she used? I need a new one and 4000 pages without any issues is impressive.

Seriously though - there are only a handful of companies in DRAM and NAND and most people at this level are at least a Masters if not PhD. That's a hell of a career path to throw away.
Click to expand...
What kind of mid-range, small office, desktop laser printer can't handle a 4,000 page job?
 
erek said:
It's unclear if printer costs were factored in to the eventual fine, but I reckon I'd get a significant slap on the wrist for tying up the office printer with 4,000 pages worth of anything
Click to expand...
Only if she was printing on an inkjet. That's like $50, if that, in printer paper (8 reams at $6); Office Depot has a sale on right now for 10 reams for $50.
 
DoubleTap said:
Does it say what kind of printer she used? I need a new one and 4000 pages without any issues is impressive.

Seriously though - there are only a handful of companies in DRAM and NAND and most people at this level are at least a Masters if not PhD. That's a hell of a career path to throw away.
Click to expand...
What are the chances that Huawei had already gained access to said copier and those 4000 printed copies haven’t already been delivered to them?
 
Teenyman45 said:
What kind of mid-range, small office, desktop laser printer can't handle a 4,000 page job?
Click to expand...

Seriously.

I have two lasers in my home.

The first is a HP Color LaserJet MFP M277c6. I bought it on clearance at Microcenter back in 2016. I wasn't going to buy a printer, but it was so damn cheap. I literally walked past the display, took another 10-15 steps while the price registered in my brain, and then back-tracked to see if I had read that correctly. I had. I did a quick google search on my phone to make sure the model wasn't junk, and then bought it.

I had always wanted a color laser. I missed color printing, but wasn't about to use an inkjet again. Those things suck ass.

I've printed some 3200 pages on it since then, which means its only seen limited use. It came quite in handy during the "work from home" period of the pandemic, when we were caught with our pants down without a validated e-signature system and had to print, sign and scan everything.

I have no doubt it could handle 4,000 pages right now if I wanted to. I'd just need some new toners first :p

Only downsides are that it has WiFi capability, but I just disable that and use it wired, and that it tries to connect to some online HP thing (HO Web Services?), but I just firewall it off from the WAN, and have never had a problem there.

This one resides downstairs in my finished basement office.

1731360472153.png


1731360500589.png



The other is a HP LaserJet P2055dn.

It says ~24,500 pages have been printed on it. Of those about 4,500 are since I rescued it.

I didn't need another printer, but I saved this one out of an e-waste bin at work two two jobs ago, probably in ~2014. It seemed wrong to let a fully functional beast like this be trashed.

It still purrs like new, though the plastic front panel is a little yellowed. (It must have sat near a window before it wound up in that recycling bin)

No pesky wifi on this one, and no sign of "HP Web Services" but I firewall it off from the WAN just for good measure. No reason any printer ever needs to talk to the internet.

This thing is an absolute tank, and I am sure will just keep running as long as HP still makes toners for it.

I have no doubt I could just print 4,000 pages on it tomorrow without as much as a single jam. I'd probably need a couple of toners though.

My better half did print a 400 page job on it (using the duplexer) once probably 6 years ago. Some manual or something she needed. It made the entire house smell like "printer".

This one sits upstairs in the living room. To be fair, it really mostly sits there because I have it. It doesn't get a huge amount of use, though it is occasionally used by my better half.


1731360746357.png



It still purrs like new, though the plastic front panel is a little yellowed. (It must have sat near a window before it wound up in that recycling bin) Over the years I have considered using a little "retrobrite" on that front cover, but never gotten around to it.




Way back I used to have a HP LaserJet 5. That one I won in a random eBay auction for $9.

I bought a HP JetDirect networking card for it, and maxed out the RAM in it (It took regular desktop RAM, but it had to be FPM (pre-EDO) SIMM's which weren't so easy to find back then.) I was also able to find a postscript module for it, which was pretty cool.

I used it from maybe 2006 until 2012 or so, but gave it to my parents when I got a newer printer. They got some good use out of it. I am sure that tank would still be with us if someone hadn't spilled a full mug of tea into it. :/

No pictures of that one survive, but here is one for good measure:

1731363434113.png


I'm pretty sure that one could have handled 4,000 pages too.
 
2 jobs ago my employers chest freezer size printers had a main drawer that took 2 boxes of paper, a secondary one that took a third, and several auxiliary trays that would take at least a ream: Legal in one, letterhead in a second, I think all the others were available for custom use if you needed to print a bunch of something special. The only outliers I ever did were CD labels and case inserts, in small enough numbers that it was easier just to take my laptop over and use the manual feed. (This also reduced the risk that of accidentally printing a half dozen rotated 180 or on the back side.)
 
Zarathustra[H] I think it’s less about 4000 pages over time but in one go.

Like if you opened 500 different PDF’s and did a mass print right now to one of those printers how would they handle it. Or more interesting if you had one PDF with 4000 pages in and hit print what would happen?
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
View attachment 691103
Click to expand...

Off topic, but what are you using as your display setup? I've been running something similar with 20" 1600x1200 screens (originally with a 30" 2560x1600 and now a 32" 4k) for years. The few times I've looked for replacement side panels everything I found was way too tall, but yours look like they're almost the same height while being wide screen models.
 
Lakados said:
Zarathustra[H] I think it’s less about 4000 pages over time but in one go.

Like if you opened 500 different PDF’s and did a mass print right now to one of those printers how would they handle it. Or more interesting if you had one PDF with 4000 pages in and hit print what would happen?
Click to expand...

No idea how well an SMB printer could handle that sort of load; giant office ones could tank it. Going back farther than my first post the ones my university used ran continuously for hours during peak use periods.
 
Lakados said:
Zarathustra[H] I think it’s less about 4000 pages over time but in one go.

Like if you opened 500 different PDF’s and did a mass print right now to one of those printers how would they handle it. Or more interesting if you had one PDF with 4000 pages in and hit print what would happen?
Click to expand...

Pretty sure they can handle it. If you pay for paper and toner, I'll test :p
 
DanNeely said:
Off topic, but what are you using as your display setup? I've been running something similar with 20" 1600x1200 screens (originally with a 30" 2560x1600 and now a 32" 4k) for years. The few times I've looked for replacement side panels everything I found was way too tall, but yours look like they're almost the same height while being wide screen models.
Click to expand...

In sig.

Center is a 4K LG C3 OLED TV, and sides are old Dell U2412M's. Had to use a 3rd party VESA desk stand for the TV though, as the stock feet were awful and didn't work for me at all.

The pixel density doesn't quite match up, but they are nice and usable.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
In sig.

Center is a 4K LG C3 OLED TV, and sides are old Dell U2412M's. Had to use a 3rd party VESA desk stand for the TV though, as the stock feet were awful and didn't work for me at all.

The pixel density doesn't quite match up, but they are nice and usable.
Click to expand...

ok. Something's throwing my sense of scale off, that didn't look 1/3rd wider than my setup.
 
1_rick said:
Rotated 90°, I assume?
Click to expand...

No. 270. 🙄

Monitors with a default portrait setup are extremely rare. Way back in the day there were a few CRTs like that sold for word processing; and I've seen an occasional medical imaging LCD display also done the same. I've always wondered if the latter actually are cut in portrait format and thus have normal sub pixel layouts, or just do a hardware rotation to save the IT person 30 seconds of setup time.
 
DanNeely said:
No. 270. 🙄

Monitors with a default portrait setup are extremely rare. Way back in the day there were a few CRTs like that sold for word processing; and I've seen an occasional medical imaging LCD display also done the same. I've always wondered if the latter actually are cut in portrait format and thus have normal sub pixel layouts, or just do a hardware rotation to save the IT person 30 seconds of setup time.
Click to expand...

Well, to be honest, one is 90 and one is 270, to get the LED's on the outside away from the inner bezels :p

The stand only supports rotating in one direction, so I had to detach the mount and turn it on the back.
 
erek said:
"The ex-employee was sentenced to 18 months in prison and fined the equivalent of $14,300. While she was found guilty of breaching the South Korea's Industrial Technology Protection Act, the prosecutors failed to prove that Huawei received the stolen information, and SK Hynix did not report specific financial damage from the incident, resulting in a somewhat lighter sentence.

One can only presume that the Mission: Impossible theme was playing in the background, as said employee nonchalantly walked past the front desk with bags loaded full of confidential data. It's unclear if printer costs were factored in to the eventual fine, but I reckon I'd get a significant slap on the wrist for tying up the office printer with 4,000 pages worth of anything, never mind sensitive company information."

Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/an...s-before-leaving-for-their-new-job-at-huawei/
Click to expand...
Makes you wonder if SK Hynix has very poor security, in which case the unknown unknown is how many more of these breaches have happened. Or, she was a very senior person, and was "trusted" more than rank-and-file employees.

This women will have to work at Huawei for the rest of her life. She is now radioactive for new employers
 
Lakados said:
My Ricoh’s can handle upwards of 10,000 per job.
I’m just happy they only fit 500 pages in the tray.

The large ones, have the same limit but they hold some 20,000 pages each.
Click to expand...

There are good ones, sure, but look at the decline of HP Commercial.

As a side note: I have a little black and white Brother DCP laser in my office at the house that I swear could print with melted pens. I have put the sketchiest knock-off cartridges in that thing and it has never so much as had a complaint in 10+ years.
 
Twisted Kidney said:
There are good ones, sure, but look at the decline of HP Commercial.

As a side note: I have a little black and white Brother DCP laser in my office at the house that I swear could print with melted pens. I have put the sketchiest knock-off cartridges in that thing and it has never so much as had a complaint in 10+ years.
Click to expand...
Ricoh ships us toner in flimsy plastic tubes that feel no thicker than milk jugs, it’s nuts to me.
 
Guys,

Can we get back to the OP's post, about the SK Hynix employee who walked out with corporate secrets in her shopping bag.
 
philb2 said:
Can we get back to the OP's post, about the SK Hynix employee who walked out with corporate secrets in her shopping bag.
Click to expand...

No, this topic is now about printers. About which, I hope to god no one is using an Inkjet in this day and age. Absolute waste of money and time. I bought an inexpensive Canon color laser printer, and it lasted years of light printing on its stock cartridges. Meanwhile, an inkjet is sitting there wasting ink just cleaning itself, and chugging down 99$ cartridges for no reason. Moving inkjet to laser is the best decision anyone can make.

philb2 said:
This women will have to work at Huawei for the rest of her life. She is now radioactive for new employers
Click to expand...

No, her career is pretty much kaput at this point, unless she was an extremely valuable and hard to get engineer. Even Huawei doesn't want someone that will just sell them out to the highest bidder. Being a spy involves being trusted by essentially no one at that point.
 
DoubleTap said:
Does it say what kind of printer she used? I need a new one and 4000 pages without any issues is impressive.

Seriously though - there are only a handful of companies in DRAM and NAND and most people at this level are at least a Masters if not PhD. That's a hell of a career path to throw away.
Click to expand...
I have HP Color LaserJet MFP M277dw, 11677 pages on it so far. 0 Jams.

At the office our billing person got a HP LaserJet Pro MFP M428fdw (black toner only) last year, 5800+ pages so far, and our main there is a HP Color LaserJet MFP M476dw Nearly 13k pages no issues to report on both, besides the aftermarket toner they want to cheap out on.

I get people hate on HP printers and rightfully so especially with their Inkjet trash. But on the LaserJet, side I never had issues at home nor at the office.
 
StoleMyOwnCar said:
No, this topic is now about printers.
Click to expand...
ok BUT this forum is about Industry News. I'm surprised FrgMstr hasn't flagged all of you for being off-topic. He's did that to me a few times over the years.

StoleMyOwnCar said:
No, her career is pretty much kaput at this point, unless she was an extremely valuable and hard to get engineer. Even Huawei doesn't want someone that will just sell them out to the highest bidder.
Click to expand...
Or start her own company with Huawei trade secrets.
StoleMyOwnCar said:
Being a spy involves being trusted by essentially no one at that point.
Click to expand...
Maybe the CIA or MI5 should hire her. :D
 
SK Hynix did not report specific financial damage from the incident,
Click to expand...

Even if they did get secret intel, Hynix wont know for years or even decades against their bottom line.... what a silly thing to report...
 
LOCO LAPTOP said:
I have HP Color LaserJet MFP M277dw, 11677 pages on it so far. 0 Jams.

At the office our billing person got a HP LaserJet Pro MFP M428fdw (black toner only) last year, 5800+ pages so far, and our main there is a HP Color LaserJet MFP M476dw Nearly 13k pages no issues to report on both, besides the aftermarket toner they want to cheap out on.

I get people hate on HP printers and rightfully so especially with their Inkjet trash. But on the LaserJet, side I never had issues at home nor at the office.
Click to expand...
We've had many HP laserjet printers fail where I work. Not the small desktop type. I'm talking about the big commercial floor models ones that'll print 11x17". Large desktop ones too.

Granted we go through a lot of paper, but seems like these things are always broken.
 
THRESHIN said:
We've had many HP laserjet printers fail where I work. Not the small desktop type. I'm talking about the big commercial floor models ones that'll print 11x17". Large desktop ones too.

Granted we go through a lot of paper, but seems like these things are always broken.
Click to expand...
I found the HP’s and the Lexmark’s have sensor issues and it gums them up. I was always having to replace them PITA.
 
Just saw their SSDs priced OK-ish, how good are they to like TeamGroup?
I don't recall seeing SKs before.
My 1st laser was a HP 2600n, before that were 2 couple of early 2000s AIOs inkjets from Lemark, IIRC.
 
Last edited:
Zarathustra[H] said:
The other is a HP LaserJet P2055dn.
Click to expand...

I rescued three of them this year. It's built like a tank, has good documentation, good drivers (compatible), and has a fairly small footprint. It's idle power is extremely low and it starts up fast. None of the current phone home/toner subscription bullshit. A classic HP laser printer that works the way it is supposed to work (well I do have it blocked from internet too).

We downsized the office at work and a whole bunch of printers were offered for employees to take for themselves. I grabbed the P2055dn with an extra paper tray. A week later, two P2055d's were still sitting there and were going to be trashed, but I found they had the same mechanisms as the P2055dn and two more identical nearly new genuine HP toner carts as well. They are the parts cars.

I'm pretty much set on B&W laser printing for life.

Also like yours, for some reason the front door cover on these things gets a yellow tint.
 
The Mad Atheist said:
Just saw their SSDs priced OK-ish, how good are they to like TeamGroup?
I don't recall seeing SKs before.
My 1st laser was a HP 2600n, before that were 2 couple of early 2000s AIOs inkjets from Lemark, IIRC.
Click to expand...
SK is a first party provider who arguably currently has the best memory modules on the market. Teamgroup uses Samsung modules, which you could go back and forth on as to who’s better.

The thing that currently set most NVMe drives apart is the storage controller and their specific programming of it, but even there they are starting to use the canned solutions more and more frequently.

In reality the difference between most MVMe drives is decreasing faster than not. Focus less on the brand and more on the controllers that brand is using and that will do a better job at informing your decisions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top