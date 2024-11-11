An SK Hynix employee printed out 4,000 pages of confidential info and carried it out the door in shopping bags before leaving for their new job at Hua

Teenyman45 said: What kind of mid-range, small office, desktop laser printer can't handle a 4,000 page job? Click to expand...

Seriously.I have two lasers in my home.The first is a HP Color LaserJet MFP M277c6. I bought it on clearance at Microcenter back in 2016. I wasn't going to buy a printer, but it was so damn cheap. I literally walked past the display, took another 10-15 steps while the price registered in my brain, and then back-tracked to see if I had read that correctly. I had. I did a quick google search on my phone to make sure the model wasn't junk, and then bought it.I had always wanted a color laser. I missed color printing, but wasn't about to use an inkjet again. Those things suck ass.I've printed some 3200 pages on it since then, which means its only seen limited use. It came quite in handy during the "work from home" period of the pandemic, when we were caught with our pants down without a validated e-signature system and had to print, sign and scan everything.I have no doubt it could handle 4,000 pages right now if I wanted to. I'd just need some new toners firstOnly downsides are that it has WiFi capability, but I just disable that and use it wired, and that it tries to connect to some online HP thing (HO Web Services?), but I just firewall it off from the WAN, and have never had a problem there.This one resides downstairs in my finished basement office.The other is a HP LaserJet P2055dn.It says ~24,500 pages have been printed on it. Of those about 4,500 are since I rescued it.I didn't need another printer, but I saved this one out of an e-waste bin at work two two jobs ago, probably in ~2014. It seemed wrong to let a fully functional beast like this be trashed.It still purrs like new, though the plastic front panel is a little yellowed. (It must have sat near a window before it wound up in that recycling bin)No pesky wifi on this one, and no sign of "HP Web Services" but I firewall it off from the WAN just for good measure. No reason any printer ever needs to talk to the internet.This thing is an absolute tank, and I am sure will just keep running as long as HP still makes toners for it.I have no doubt I could just print 4,000 pages on it tomorrow without as much as a single jam. I'd probably need a couple of toners though.My better halfprint a 400 page job on it (using the duplexer) once probably 6 years ago. Some manual or something she needed. It made the entire house smell like "printer".This one sits upstairs in the living room. To be fair, it really mostly sits there because I have it. It doesn't get a huge amount of use, though it is occasionally used by my better half.It still purrs like new, though the plastic front panel is a little yellowed. (It must have sat near a window before it wound up in that recycling bin) Over the years I have considered using a little "retrobrite" on that front cover, but never gotten around to it.Way back I used to have a HP LaserJet 5. That one I won in a random eBay auction for $9.I bought a HP JetDirect networking card for it, and maxed out the RAM in it (It took regular desktop RAM, but it had to be FPM (pre-EDO) SIMM's which weren't so easy to find back then.) I was also able to find a postscript module for it, which was pretty cool.I used it from maybe 2006 until 2012 or so, but gave it to my parents when I got a newer printer. They got some good use out of it. I am sure that tank would still be with us if someone hadn't spilled a full mug of tea into it. :/No pictures of that one survive, but here is one for good measure:I'm pretty sure that one could have handled 4,000 pages too.