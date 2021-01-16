An [H]-like site for laptops?

SamuraiInBlack
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Oct 10, 2003
- Messages
- 5,734
Sorry if this question has been asked before. Nothing relevant came up in the searches I did.
Is there any site that really puts laptops through the gauntlet like [H] did?
There's a couple sites I did find but the articles are frustrating to read. There's really no set way they review the laptops. Each review seems like it was written by a different person and they don't cover all the bases on it or even really go in depth on performance. And the layout also equally feels just as disorganized.
