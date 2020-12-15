An elusive effect, captured on a chip, that promises new technologies

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,132
"Pockels soliton microcomb
Kerr soliton microcombs have recently emerged as a prominent topic in integrated photonics and have enabled new horizons for optical frequency metrology. Kerr soliton microcombs, as the name suggests, are based on high-order cubic optical nonlinearity. It is desirable to exploit quadratic photonic materials, namely Pockels materials, for soliton generation and on-chip implementation of 1f–2f comb self-referencing. Such quadratically driven solitons have been proposed theoretically, but have not yet been observed in a nanophotonic platform, despite recent progress in quadratic comb generation in free-space and crystalline resonators. Here, we report photonic-chip-based Pockels microcomb solitons driven by three-wave mixing in an aluminium nitride microring resonator. In contrast to typical Kerr solitons, the Pockels soliton features unity soliton generation fidelity, two-by-two evolution of multi-soliton states, favourable tuning dynamics and high pump-to-soliton conversion efficiency."
https://phys.org/news/2020-12-elusive-effect-captured-chip-technologies.html
Kerr soliton microcombs have recently emerged as a prominent topic in integrated photonics and have enabled new horizons for optical frequency metrology. Kerr soliton microcombs, as the name suggests, are based on high-order cubic optical nonlinearity. It is desirable to exploit quadratic photonic materials, namely Pockels materials, for soliton generation and on-chip implementation of 1f–2f comb self-referencing. Such quadratically driven solitons have been proposed theoretically, but have not yet been observed in a nanophotonic platform, despite recent progress in quadratic comb generation in free-space and crystalline resonators. Here, we report photonic-chip-based Pockels microcomb solitons driven by three-wave mixing in an aluminium nitride microring resonator. In contrast to typical Kerr solitons, the Pockels soliton features unity soliton generation fidelity, two-by-two evolution of multi-soliton states, favourable tuning dynamics and high pump-to-soliton conversion efficiency."
https://phys.org/news/2020-12-elusive-effect-captured-chip-technologies.html