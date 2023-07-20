An article detailing Uniswap's new cross-AMM protocol UniswapX

On-chain transactions have exploded since the first version of the Uniswap protocol launched in 2018. Uniswap now supports millions of users, hundreds of use cases, and $1.5 trillion in transaction volume.

To grow on-chain trading and improve self-hosted swap, Uniswap announced UniswapX, a new license-free, open source (GPL), Dutch auction-based protocol for trading across AMMs and other liquidity sources.

A beta option of the protocol is currently available on the Uniswap Labs interface for the main Ether network and will be extended to other chains and Uniswap wallets in the future.

UniswapX will be implemented incrementally:

Aggregate sources of liquidity to increase exchange value

Anti-MEV

Provide Gas-free transactions (swap)

No cost for failed transactions

and will be extended to support cross-chain Gas-free transactions within a few months

UniswapX: next level aggregator

Onchain routing is an increasingly important and complex issue. Innovations in on-chain transactions have led to an explosion in liquidity pools. New fee levels, new L2s, and more on-chain protocols fragment liquidity. uniswap expects to build thousands of customized pool designs on Uniswap v4 releases, which makes routing more challenging. But as sources of mobility grow, continuing to offer competitive pricing will require manual integration as well as significant ongoing maintenance and work.

UniswapX, aims to solve this problem by outsourcing the routing complexity to an open network of third-party builders who, in turn, utilize competition based on on-chain liquidity, such as AMM pools or their own inventory, to complete exchanges.

With UniswapX, traders will be able to use the Uniswap interface without having to worry about whether they are getting the best price, and trades will always be transparently recorded and settled on the chain. All orders are backed by Uniswap smart order routing, which forces builders to compete with Uniswap v1, v2, v3 and, once launched, v4.

How does UniswapX work?

No Gas exchanges - no fees even if the trade fails!

With UniswapX, a trader signs a unique off-chain order, which is then submitted on-chain by a builder who pays Gas on behalf of the trader. Because traders don't pay Gas, they don't need the chain's local network tokens (e.g., ETH, MATIC) to make trades or pay any fees for failed trades. The builder factors the Gas fee into the swap price, but can reduce transaction costs by batching multiple orders to compete for the best price.Users are still required to pay gas under certain circumstances, such as Permit 2's initial token approval. In addition, native network tokens need to be packaged when they are sold, which consumes Gas fees.MEV ProtectionMEV is one of the biggest issues facing on-chain exchanges today, resulting in high transaction costs.With UniswapX, MEV that would otherwise be captured through arbitrage trading is returned to the swapper through higher prices. uniswapX also helps users avoid more explicit forms of MEV extraction: orders executed using builder inventory cannot be sandwiched and builders are incentivized to use private trade relays when routing orders to on-chain liquidity venues.Cross-chainA cross-chain version of UniswapX, which combines swapping and bridging into one seamless operation, is expected later this year. With cross-chain UniswapX, traders will be able to swap between chains in seconds. Traders will also be able to choose which assets to receive on the target chain, rather than bridge-specific tokens.

Launching UniswapX

UniswapX is an immutable smart contract that requires no license at all.No one, including Uniswap Labs, can modify or suspend the contract. The earliest builders are on standby to ensure proper auction starting prices and fast order fulfillment, and the network of builders is expected to expand rapidly with user adoption. The UniswapX code is currently extensively tested and vetted by ABDK, and Uniswap offers a vulnerability bounty.Exchangers keep their funds self-hosted at all times. Assets are only transferred from their accounts after the order is executed and they receive the proceeds of the trade.Like the Uniswap protocol, UniswapX contains a protocol fee switch that can only be activated by Uniswap governance (Uniswap Labs is not involved in this process).