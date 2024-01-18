[Amplifiers] [Steam] Endless Legend FREE with Steam account linkage for a limited time

CAD4466HK
If you like 4X strategy games than this deal is for you.
Amplitude Studios is giving away Endless Legend for free in celebration of the company’s 13th anniversary for a limited time.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/289130/ENDLESS_Legend/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbMdCCixX-c
If you want to get this game, you’ll need to create an Amplifiers account.
https://community.amplitude-studios.com/
Next link your Steam account here.
https://account.community.amplitude-studios.com/
Then claim your free copy in the rewards section.
https://account.community.amplitude-studios.com/login?redirectUrl=https://account.community.amplitude-studios.com/oauth?response_type=token&client_id=7uD4m3sD9p5GI80JYxweAK1P7wsoxs0k&redirect_uri=https://community.amplitude-studios.com/auth/token&state=/&scope=default&code_challenge=&code_challenge_method=&method=Login
After this, the game will be added to your library on Steam.
