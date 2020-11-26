Ampere vs RDNA2. Let's settle this (Neon Noir Benchmark)

I found this really cool benchmark called Neon Noir. It's a free benchmark via the Cryengine Launcher.
Launcher: https://www.cryengine.com/download
Benchmark: https://www.cryengine.com/marketplace/product/neon-noir
What's unique about this benchmark is that even though it uses Ray Tracing, it uses a hybrid Ray Tracing design that allows it to run on most GPUs, including those that do not have dedicated Ray Tracing hardware (RX 5000 cards included). BUT, it does benefit from cards that have dedicated Ray Tracing hardware, such as RTX 2000, 3000, and RX 6000 GPUs. Also, this does not use any form of DLSS or AI-upscaling. That means this is an apples-to-apples comparison between Nvidia an AMD that stresses both rasterization AND ray tracing.
So.... Anyone with an RX 6800 (XT) feel like posting?
I will post my RTX 3080 results for 1080p, 1440p, and 4K shortly. (RayTracing: Ultra)
