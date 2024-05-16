erek
"Aside from the new SKUs, there are a few new features with AmpereOne. First is AmpereOne FlexSpeed, which gives deterministic clock speed increases without rebooting. The second is AmpereOne FlexSKU, which allows the core count and frequency of a chip to be adjusted in BIOS so one can deploy one higher core count SKU and then re-configure the server to have different numbers of active cores, clock frequencies, and TDP. We have seen Intel CPUs with Intel Speed Select Technology – Performance Profile (SST-PP) where one can do something similar.
Ampere AmpereOne FlexSpeed And FlexSKU 2024 Q2
Ampere says that AmpereOne will offer higher performance per watt than AMD EPYC “Bergamo”. Allegedly, both have been shipping since 2023. We will put the end notes at the end of this article, but something to keep in mind is that Ampere is using an estimated score for its part and also de-rating the AMD EPYC Bergamo performance normalizing it to GCC 13 performance. If the 733 SPECrate2017_int_base score looks lower than the 950+ we would normally expect from a Bergamo part in an official score, that is due to the compiler differences."
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/ampere-ampereone-update-256-core-12-channel-arm-cpu-coming/
