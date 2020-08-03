Ampere Altra 1P Server Pictured: GIGABYTE’s 2U with 80 Arm N1 Cores, PCIe 4.0 and CCIX

erek
" The server as presented by GIGABYTE had seven PCIe breakout cards installed, leading to 24x PCIe 4.0 NVMe x4 storage at the front of the chassis. Ultimately this solution is for a fast-storage cloud deployment, and is one of the first Altra-based servers that GIGABYTE is developing. Ampere is a key partner with NVIDIA in order to provide CUDA-on-Arm solutions, so we suspect a GPGPU variant might be in the works as well. "
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1594...ytes-2u-with-80-arm-n1-cores-pcie-40-and-ccix
