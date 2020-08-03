Ampere Altra 1P Server Pictured: GIGABYTE’s 2U with 80 Arm N1 Cores, PCIe 4.0 and CCIX

" The server as presented by GIGABYTE had seven PCIe breakout cards installed, leading to 24x PCIe 4.0 NVMe x4 storage at the front of the chassis. Ultimately this solution is for a fast-storage cloud deployment, and is one of the first Altra-based servers that GIGABYTE is developing. Ampere is a key partner with NVIDIA in order to provide CUDA-on-Arm solutions, so we suspect a GPGPU variant might be in the works as well. "

https://www.anandtech.com/show/1594...ytes-2u-with-80-arm-n1-cores-pcie-40-and-ccix
 
From the article:
In June, the company launched its processor list, going from 24 cores all the way up to 80 cores running at 3.3 GHz for 250 W. This processor list is quite possibly the easiest-to-follow naming scheme of any processor list in recent memory. Alongside all those high-performance cores there are 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes, support for CCIX, eight channel DDR4-3200 memory, and a 128-core version coming early next year. It’s a shot well past Graviton, aimed squarely at Xeon and Epyc.
That is quite impressive on paper, we just need benchmarks!!!
 
