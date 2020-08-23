Ampere: 3070 with 16GB VRAM/unknown bus width vs 3080 with 10GB/320-bit bus width?

Looking at an article from from Igor's Lab it included a table outlining specs based on leaks/rumors so far. In it there's an expected 3070-tier GPU with 8/16GB VRAM models and 256-bit bus width for the 8GB models, while the 3080-tier is expected to have 10/20GB models with 320-bit bus widths.
I'm not familiar with the relationship of bus widths vs VRAM but I know for certain tasks such as CUDA-accelerated neural network image scaling higher VRAM alone is necessary the larger the image to be scaled, else out of memory errors will occur. For gaming I'd imagine the higher VRAM helps as well but not sure the relationship between bus width vs VRAM (and on the same architecture).
I realize Sep 1st some announcements will be made but since the 3070 isn't expected to initially launch alongside the higher tiers I'm not sure what info about that tier may be available and wondered if the 16GB VRAM model would be worth waiting for vs the 10GB 3080, should the leaked/rumored specs be accurate.
Thoughts from those familiar with the technical side of things?
