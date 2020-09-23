Amnesia: The Dark Descent and A Machine for Pigs are now open source

erek
"Seeing how these classic games are built will also mean seeing things like flaws, and inefficiencies Frictional Games warned — but it’s all still functional and potentially useful to anyone learning game development.
“I also hope this release can be of help to anyone wanting to create their own engine or just wanting to learn more about game programming,” Frictional Games said. “While the code is not the greatest in places and the tech used is not the latest, it is a fully contained game engine in a fairly easy-to-understand package. It is also a testament that it is possible to do this sort of thing, even with a very limited team.”"
https://www.polygon.com/2020/9/23/21452979/amnesia-the-dark-descent-a-machine-for-pigs-source-code
