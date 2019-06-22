AMID EviL

It's great! I bought it during Early Access last year. No regrets. The whole revival of the FPS of yesteryear is totally up my alley. This, Dusk, Wraith, and so on....good times for old school FPS lovers.
 
Thinking about giving this a shot, I've got absolutely nothing to play atm.

Wonder if it'll be cheaper during the steam summer sale?

Edit: nope =(
 
I just bought this today. I didn't realize they were adding RTX support, and I've wanted something fun to play that uses it. Looks like by typing in a code, the whole game can be played with RTX, not just the specifically developed RTX level. I've actually wanted this for a while, but that pushed me over this morning. :D Going to give it a good, solid whirling this evening after completing my upgrades. (I felt the 2070 Super needed a better CPU than the 4690K in that system, so new MB/RAM/CPU going in tonight.) Anyway, this looks fun.
 
