I just bought this today. I didn't realize they were adding RTX support, and I've wanted something fun to play that uses it. Looks like by typing in a code, the whole game can be played with RTX, not just the specifically developed RTX level. I've actually wanted this for a while, but that pushed me over this morning.Going to give it a good, solid whirling this evening after completing my upgrades. (I felt the 2070 Super needed a better CPU than the 4690K in that system, so new MB/RAM/CPU going in tonight.) Anyway, this looks fun.