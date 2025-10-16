  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMI Joins Fujitsu to Deliver Next-Gen Arm-Based FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU

“Regarding the opportunity to provide firmware and development support for the FUJITSU-MONAKA platform, Srivatsan Ramachandran, AMI's SVP of Strategic Partnerships commented that, "This is a wonderful opportunity for AMI to once again work with an industry leader in AI and HPC. Fujitsu is a trusted and highly valued partner of AMI, and we are excited to lend our 40 years of firmware experience to this exciting project. We see FUJITSU-MONAKA as a vital progression in the journey to datacenter sustainability, balancing power consumption with computing performance."

Fujitsu is deeply committed to a greener future for everyone. In this spirit, the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU is expected to achieve significantly greater performance than competing processors with exceptional power efficiency, while advancing security by Arm CCA and maintaining reliability. The vision for FUJITSU-MONAKA is to cleanly power the AI, HPC, and hybrid workloads of the most efficient data centers of the future. This system design will set a new high-water mark for data center hardware in terms of power efficiency and computational capability.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341951/...deliver-next-gen-arm-based-fujitsu-monaka-cpu
 
