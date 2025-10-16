AMI Joins Fujitsu to Deliver Next-Gen Arm-Based FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU

erek
“Regarding the opportunity to provide firmware and development support for the FUJITSU-MONAKA platform, Srivatsan Ramachandran, AMI's SVP of Strategic Partnerships commented that, "This is a wonderful opportunity for AMI to once again work with an industry leader in AI and HPC. Fujitsu is a trusted and highly valued partner of AMI, and we are excited to lend our 40 years of firmware experience to this exciting project. We see FUJITSU-MONAKA as a vital progression in the journey to datacenter sustainability, balancing power consumption with computing performance."
Fujitsu is deeply committed to a greener future for everyone. In this spirit, the FUJITSU-MONAKA CPU is expected to achieve significantly greater performance than competing processors with exceptional power efficiency, while advancing security by Arm CCA and maintaining reliability. The vision for FUJITSU-MONAKA is to cleanly power the AI, HPC, and hybrid workloads of the most efficient data centers of the future. This system design will set a new high-water mark for data center hardware in terms of power efficiency and computational capability.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341951/...deliver-next-gen-arm-based-fujitsu-monaka-cpu
