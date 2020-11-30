Americans of all ages are spending more on video games

"“This year, video games is one of the most consistent growth categories in terms of overall participation and investment relative to 2019,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “This may simply reflect an acceleration of trends that were in effect prior to the pandemic. If this is the case, then the gaming market could experience continued growth without a post-pandemic pullback. If not, however, we may see a post-pandemic valley before returning to growth. It all rests on engagement.”

While mobile is a big factor in increased spending, consoles are also on the rise. And it could be easier to keep those players engaged now that they’ve already made the investment in the hardware.

NPD will report the results of its video game sales tracking for November by the middle of next month."

https://venturebeat.com/2020/11/30/americans-of-all-ages-are-spending-more-on-video-games/
 
