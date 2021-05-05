AMD’s upcoming flagship GPUs should be 3x faster than RX 6900XT

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 17,733
Say what?!
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...ship-gpus-should-be-3x-faster-than-rx-6900xt/
"According to wccftech and well-known hardware leaker @KittyYYuko, AMD's next-generation Radeon graphics cards should be a massive upgrade—as much as three times faster than AMD's current flagship graphics cards"
Still a long ways out though...
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/202...ship-gpus-should-be-3x-faster-than-rx-6900xt/
"According to wccftech and well-known hardware leaker @KittyYYuko, AMD's next-generation Radeon graphics cards should be a massive upgrade—as much as three times faster than AMD's current flagship graphics cards"
Still a long ways out though...