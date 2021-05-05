AMD’s upcoming flagship GPUs should be 3x faster than RX 6900XT

If this is when AMD move to chiplets in GPUs, I could actually see larger than normal performance ceiling rise on the high-end- but I wouldn't believe for a moment that performance in the midrange or perf/$ in general will go up by anything remotely close to 3x. If the top-end RX 7000 or whatever is somehow 2.5-3x as fast as 6900XT by virtue of chiplet scaling on top of IPC & clock gainz, it'll also be an even higher performance tier (7990?) and cost more accordingly. Feel free to quote the entirety of this post next year to see how I did lol.