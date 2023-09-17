AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7985WX Listed for Sale on Gray / Black Market

erek
Interesting
“Since the assumed AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX comes in a rectangular (rather than the almost-square SP5) package, we can assume that we are dealing with a chip for the SP6 socket. Based on unofficial information, AMD's SP6 supports an eight-channel DDR5 memory subsystem, though this does not mean that all of the products with the SP6 socket will support the entire allotment.
AMD's current Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX-series are indeed the best CPUs for workstations, so the alleged upcoming 7000WX family codenamed Storm Peak will probably take the baton from here. Based on rumors, the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000WX-series will feature up to 96 general-purpose x86 cores and support DDR5 memory and the PCIe 5.0 interface on the TRX50 platform.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amds-ryzen-threadripper-7985wx-for-sp6-listed
