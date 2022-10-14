AMD's RX 7900 XT cards allegedly support unannounced DisplayPort 2.1 connectors
Kyle Bennet from HardOCP is reporting that multiple insider sources confirmed AMD’s inclusion of the DP 2.1 specs on the Navi 31 flagship GPUs. However, the exact specs for the 2.1 iteration are still unknown. Videocardz suggests that DP 2.1 would support the Ultra-High Bit Rate standard with 80 Gb/s bandwidth. For reference, DP 2.0 offers 77.37 Gb/s that can support a 16K display with 60 Hz refresh rate, two 4K displays @ 144 Hz or three 4K displays @ 90 Hz. HDMI 2.1, in comparison, offers 48 Gb/s with a maximum supported spec of 10K @ 120 Hz.
