AMD’s RX 6000 GPUs to Boost Perf With Ryzen 5000 CPUs via Smart Memory Access

As a basic explainer (we’ll learn more details at an upcoming Tech Day), AMD says that the CPU and GPU are usually constrained to a 256MB ‘aperture’ for data transfers. That limits game developers and requires frequent trips between the CPU and main memory if the data set exceeds that size, causing inefficiencies and capping performance. Smart Access Memory removes that limitation, thus boosting performance due to faster data transfer speeds between the CPU and GPU.

AMD says that game developers will have to optimize for the Smart Memory Access feature, which means it could take six to twelve months before we see games optimized for the new tech. The company does expect to benefit from some of the shared performance tuning efforts between PC and the new consoles, namely the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X.


https://www.tomshardware.com/news/a...-with-ryzen-5000-cpus-via-smart-memory-access

Complete specs for Rx 6000 series below
FrgMstr said:
Official Spec List:

Powerhouse Performance, Vivid Visuals & Incredible Gaming Experiences​

AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics cards support high-bandwidth PCIe® 4.0 technology and feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory to power the most demanding 4K workloads today and in the future. Key features and capabilities include:

Powerhouse Performance

  • AMD Infinity Cache – A high-performance, last-level data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming with the highest level of detail enabled. 128 MB of on-die cache dramatically reduces latency6 and power consumption7, delivering higher overall gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.
  • AMD Smart Access Memory8 – An exclusive feature of systems with AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processors, AMD B550 and X570 motherboards and Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics cards. It gives AMD Ryzen™ processors greater access to the high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, accelerating CPU processing and providing up to a 13-percent performance increase on a AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT graphics card in Forza Horizon™ 4 at 4K when combined with the new Rage Mode one-click overclocking setting.9,10
  • Built for Standard Chassis – With a length of 267mm and 2x8 standard 8-pin power connectors, and designed to operate with existing enthusiast-class 650W-750W power supplies, gamers can easily upgrade their existing large to small form factor PCs without additional cost.
True to Life, High-Fidelity Visuals

  • DirectX® 12 Ultimate Support – Provides a powerful blend of raytracing, compute, and rasterized effects, such as DirectX® Raytracing (DXR) and Variable Rate Shading, to elevate games to a new level of realism.
  • DirectX® Raytracing (DXR) – Adding a high performance, fixed-function Ray Accelerator engine to each compute unit, AMD RDNA™ 2-based graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to ensure an optimal combination of image quality and performance.
  • AMD FidelityFX – An open-source toolkit for game developers available on AMD GPUOpen. It features a collection of lighting, shadow and reflection effects that make it easier for developers to add high-quality post-process effects that make games look beautiful while offering the optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance.
  • Variable Rate Shading (VRS) – Dynamically reduces the shading rate for different areas of a frame that do not require a high level of visual detail, delivering higher levels of overall performance with little to no perceptible change in image quality.
Elevated Gaming Experience

  • Microsoft® DirectStorage Support – Future support for the DirectStorage API enables lightning-fast load times and high-quality textures by eliminating storage API-related bottlenecks and limiting CPU involvement.
  • Radeon Software Performance Tuning Presets – Simple one-click presets in Radeon™ Software help gamers easily extract the most from their graphics card. The presets include the new Rage Mode stable over clocking setting that takes advantage of extra available headroom to deliver higher gaming performance10.
  • Radeon™ Anti-Lag11 – Significantly decreases input-to-display response times and offers a competitive edge in gameplay.

AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series Product Family​

ModelCompute UnitsGDDR6Game Clock12 (MHz)Boost Clock13 (MHZ)Memory InterfaceInfinity Cache
AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT8016GB2015Up to 2250256 bit128 MB
AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT7216GB2015Up to 2250256 bit128 MB
AMD Radeon™ RX 68006016GB1815Up to
2105		256 bit128 MB
At the moment, AMD have seen performance gains of between 5-11% in titles they’ve tested internally – and, as we saw during AMD’s Big Navi event, up to 13% when you combine it with the RX 6000’s one-click overclocking feature called Rage Mode. That might not sound like a whole lot in practice, but AMD believe that once game developers are able to start testing it for themselves, we’ll see even bigger gains start to emerge over time.



https://www.rockpapershotgun.com/20...ccess-memory-be-the-secret-sauce-of-big-navi/
 

I think I understand what the name means, but in practice, how does this improve performance? How do I need to explain this to my 5 year old so they can help me talk the wife into another upgrade?
 
chameleoneel said:
time stamped
Ever since AMD bought ATI, gamers have asked if there was an intrinsic benefit to running an AMD GPU alongside an AMD CPU. Apart from some of the HSA features baked into previous-generation AMD APUs and a brief period of dual graphics support, the answer was always “No.”

From 2011-2017, AMD simply wasn’t competitive enough in gaming for the company to invest in that kind of luxury concept.

AMD’s RX 6000 GPUs will be the first cards that can specifically take advantage of platform-level features inside the 500-series chipset.


https://www.extremetech.com/gaming/...-rx-6000-series-is-optimized-to-battle-ampere

