AMD’s RX 6000 GPUs to Boost Perf With Ryzen 5000 CPUs via Smart Memory Access

Powerhouse Performance, Vivid Visuals & Incredible Gaming Experiences​ AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series graphics cards support high-bandwidth PCIe® 4.0 technology and feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory to power the most demanding 4K workloads today and in the future. Key features and capabilities include:



AMD Infinity Cache – A high-performance, last-level data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming with the highest level of detail enabled. 128 MB of on-die cache dramatically reduces latency6 and power consumption7, delivering higher overall gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.

DirectX® 12 Ultimate Support – Provides a powerful blend of raytracing, compute, and rasterized effects, such as DirectX® Raytracing (DXR) and Variable Rate Shading, to elevate games to a new level of realism.

Microsoft® DirectStorage Support – Future support for the DirectStorage API enables lightning-fast load times and high-quality textures by eliminating storage API-related bottlenecks and limiting CPU involvement.

Radeon™ Anti-Lag11 – Significantly decreases input-to-display response times and offers a competitive edge in gameplay. AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series Product Family​ Model Compute Units GDDR6 Game Clock12 (MHz) Boost Clock13 (MHZ) Memory Interface Infinity Cache AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT 80 16GB 2015 Up to 2250 256 bit 128 MB AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT 72 16GB 2015 Up to 2250 256 bit 128 MB AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 60 16GB 1815 Up to 2105 256 bit 128 MB

As a basic explainer (we’ll learn more details at an upcoming Tech Day), AMD says that the CPU and GPU are usually constrained to a 256MB ‘aperture’ for data transfers. That limits game developers and requires frequent trips between the CPU and main memory if the data set exceeds that size, causing inefficiencies and capping performance. Smart Access Memory removes that limitation, thus boosting performance due to faster data transfer speeds between the CPU and GPU.AMD says that game developers will have to optimize for the Smart Memory Access feature, which means it could take six to twelve months before we see games optimized for the new tech. The company does expect to benefit from some of the shared performance tuning efforts between PC and the new consoles, namely the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X.Complete specs for Rx 6000 series below