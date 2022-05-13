AMD’s Radeon Vulkan Drivers Add Support for Ray Tracing on Older GCN GPUs
--Hardware Times
AMD’s older Radeon GPUs based on the GCN architecture now support ray-tracing, at least when using the open-source Vulkan API. You will now be able to utilize ray-tracing in GPUs going back as far as GFX6 or GCN 1.0 which was released 10 years back with the Radeon HD 7000 series.
