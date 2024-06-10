AMD’s next-gen Zen 5 X3D CPUs target September release (rumor)

Our source on the Computex show floor tells us AMD plans to launch 9000X3D processors in September...this matches the staggered release of X870E motherboards that we anticipate will arrive the same month...there’s no hard indication of which CPUs will arrive first, but an educated guess from historical releases suggests it’ll likely start with Ryzen 9 9950X3D and possibly Ryzen 9 9900X3D
it looks like retailers and partners are aware of this upcoming launch and have as such cut prices of all existing Ryzen 7000X3D CPU's...
https://www.club386.com/amds-next-gen-x3d-cpus-target-september-release/
