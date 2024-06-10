AMD’s next-gen Zen 5 X3D CPUs target September release (rumor)

RanceJustice said: While I'd prefer a contemporaneous release of standard and 3D Cache CPU models, this is at least a better solution than it taking almost 6 months to arrive like before. There's also the question of motherboards given the delays for some X870E and X870 boards (the latter of which seem to be more like B650 chipsets from some reports in terms f features, which is worrisome. At least the X870E seem viable, but it will be interesting to see if they offer anything to X670E high end board owners who already have USB4 etc), maybe coming onto the scene closer to X3D chips. I am going to be very curious if there will be meaningful changes and fab structure differences to the 9000 X3D , such as putting cache on both CCDs of the 9950X3D and/or having both sides capable of the same frequencies. Hopefully we won't have long to wait to see! Click to expand...

Well see, but honestly, the extra cache on both CCDs is no good unless there isn't a frequency drop, games do not perform well when spreading across multiple CCDs, and very few if any are capable of utilizing that many cores so if there is a frequency drop then it only hinders the production workloads that make the extra CCD desirable to begin with.TSMC was showing off its new bonding processes in February, previously it would take a chip line it up with the cache use a solder layer and bond them.Now TSMC can take the whole wafers, line them up and fuse them in a vacuum using pressure eliminating the soldering process and cutting back resistance, and because there are fewer steps there are fewer chances for contamination between the layers which shows a substantial improvement on yields.But the cache is still very temperature sensitive and it acts as a huge insulator which when voltage is applied it is still going to get hot, so while the new process lets TSMC and AMD charge the same for better yields, thus a lower cost on the final product there is still the thermal issue that keeps the clocks lower.This is why Intel's new designs place the cache on the bottom of the chip.