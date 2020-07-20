AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 'major leap forward' up to 225% faster than RDNA

That is exactly what people were expecting: you double the compute units of an RX 5700, then add some efficiency improvements, you're going to get double the performance of somewhere betwen the RX 5700 and the XT.



But we will see if they can actually scale to anywhere near that theoretical performance level (and if there's enough changes to the architecture over Navi 1.0 that they have to go through the same 12 months of driver mess?)