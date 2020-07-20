AMD's next-gen RDNA 2 'major leap forward' up to 225% faster than RDNA

erek
"Big Navi / RDNA 2 launching in November key points
November 2020 launch: Firstly, AMD aiming for November means it puts the next-gen Radeon a couple of months behind NVIDIA is the rumors (and my sources) are true about an "August 2020 launch, September 2020 release" for the next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards.
How AMD benefits from a November launch: It will allow the company to have a couple of months to see where NVIDIA has priced its next-gen cards, and to gauge how performance is once it hits the hands of customers. AMD would then have a couple of months to be ready for a possible KO blow (at least for 2020) with Big Navi.
Thanksgiving launch: This is big for obvious reasons, but AMD being able to be inside of the next-gen Xbox Series X, the next-gen PlayStation 5, and have an NVIDIA Killer with Big Navi -- all for thanksgiving? What better gift can AMD bring to the table for Thanksgiving than that?!
Launching alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X: The stars have truly aligned for AMD to make this happen, and if performance of Big Navi is truly double that of RDNA1 and a 40-50% boost over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti? Well, we could see AMD take out the end of 2020 with Intel and NVIDIA destroying products. Amazing.
Lisa Su did say Big Navi was coming in 'late 2020': You can read more about that here, but November is pretty damn spot on with "late 2020", right?!
Quick RDNA 2 / Big Navi specs
GPU cores: 72 SMs (two clusters of 36 CUs)
GPU game clock: 2.05GHz
GPU boost clock: 2.15GHz
Power usage: 300W or so
Performance: 40-50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti, 100% faster than RX 5700 XT"
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/7388...leap-forward-up-to-225-faster-than/index.html
