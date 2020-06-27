AMD’s next-gen Navi 31 references have been spotted in Apple macOS 11’s “Big Sur” OS

according to Hardware Leaks, the website owned by the Twitter user _@rogame, some references to the AMD’s upcoming BIG NAVI 31 GPU have been spotted in the latest ‘macOS 11’ GPU drivers
Last year Komachi also found references to the NAVI 31 chip, along with many more codenames related to gaming consoles. So this is not the first time we are hearing about Navi 31, just to be clear.
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/amds...en-spotted-in-apple-macos-11s-big-sur-os/amp/
Last year Komachi also found references to the NAVI 31 chip, along with many more codenames related to gaming consoles. So this is not the first time we are hearing about Navi 31, just to be clear.
https://www.dsogaming.com/news/amds...en-spotted-in-apple-macos-11s-big-sur-os/amp/