AMD’s Lisa Su: ‘We will have a high-end Navi’

An Ultra exclusive venue only for the Elite were invited! "We have spoken to board partners about Big Navi and they are very enthusiastic about 2020 in general. Based on what they heard from AMD, next-gen RDNA (which could either be RDNA+ or RDNA2) is more power-efficient than RDNA1. They do not have any specific information to share, such as die sizes or compute unit counts, but they are sure it will be on par if not better than the current high-end RTX series. Their biggest concern is the arrival of the 7nm RTX 30 series, as they simply do not know what to expect. The sooner Big Navi drops, the better. No specific date was given, but they expect Big Navi to be shown either in June (at Computex) or July (a year after RX 5700). One would guess we are expecting an RX 6000 series graphics card at that point." https://videocardz.com/newz/amds-lisa-su-we-will-have-a-high-end-navi