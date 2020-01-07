AMD’s Lisa Su: ‘We will have a high-end Navi’

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM.

  Jan 7, 2020 at 5:05 PM
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    An Ultra exclusive venue only for the Elite were invited!

    "We have spoken to board partners about Big Navi and they are very enthusiastic about 2020 in general. Based on what they heard from AMD, next-gen RDNA (which could either be RDNA+ or RDNA2) is more power-efficient than RDNA1. They do not have any specific information to share, such as die sizes or compute unit counts, but they are sure it will be on par if not better than the current high-end RTX series.

    Their biggest concern is the arrival of the 7nm RTX 30 series, as they simply do not know what to expect. The sooner Big Navi drops, the better.

    No specific date was given, but they expect Big Navi to be shown either in June (at Computex) or July (a year after RX 5700). One would guess we are expecting an RX 6000 series graphics card at that point."

    https://videocardz.com/newz/amds-lisa-su-we-will-have-a-high-end-navi
     
  Jan 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM
    UnknownSouljer

    UnknownSouljer [H]ardness Supreme

    Let me just the link the article that your article links to give a bit more validation: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1534...-lisa-su?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social

    I will say that it is slightly disappointing to have to wait longer for Big Navi than we already have. However I guess it does extend the life of my Radeon VII and also validated Apple's choice on going with (modified) Vega 20 is the Mac Pro as the launch for AMD is just too far out.
    Here's hoping that as was noted, that by the time it launches it will still be relevant. That's more for AMD's sake than for anyone else's. AMD still has a bit of catch-up to do in terms of GPU cycling.
     
  Jan 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM
    Gideon

    Gideon 2[H]4U

    I dont think anyone doubts that it's coming, but I think people would like to hear a target date and what the performance target will be.
     
  Jan 7, 2020 at 5:41 PM
    HeadRusch

    HeadRusch [H]ard|Gawd

    This is getting tiresome. While competing on the CPU level is important to computing in general, from a gaming standpoint we've needed high-end GPU competition for more than half a decade and we haven't had it, either compete at the Ti level or don't already.
     
  Jan 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM
    Krenum

    Krenum [H]ardForum Junkie

    Agreed, its always "We have this in the pipe" with AMD, and always there is something better when it finally drops. Shit or get off the pot AMD.
     
  Jan 7, 2020 at 6:02 PM
    UnknownSouljer

    UnknownSouljer [H]ardness Supreme

    Well the answer for you then is "don't". I think if the announcements and stuff gets to you, just ignore the news and when it comes time to buy a GPU, just look at what's out and buy the fastest card you can afford.
    AMD hasn't been competing at the top for a while, but they definitely have been competing at the low, medium, and high arenas. Just not "ultra". $1000 GPU's are less than 1% of the consumer market (2080Ti's and 2080 Supers COMBINED are less than 1%). Can't say I blame them for not pushing into an incredibly expensive but not particularly lucrative market.
    Still, to be clear, I don't disagree with you: I would like more competition to drive quality up and prices down.
     
  Jan 7, 2020 at 6:21 PM
    5150Joker

    5150Joker 2[H]4U

    I'm sure they will have a big Navi by end of summer most likely but the problem is Ampere will likely release a month or two later and just kill it and AMD will be behind a generation again.
     
