AMD's Future Ryzen SoCs May Feature New Chip-Stacking Technology

"Even if long-time rival Intel has lost some of its momentum (and market share) this year, AMD's chance to push ahead with its intention to become number one in the market is to continue to innovate. In the same way that its 3D V-Cache technology made the X3D processor lineup so successful, this chip stacking approach could play a major role in future AMD Ryzen SoCs. It seems that AMD is committed to moving away from the monolithic design era and taking the road of multi-chiplet; however, it can be a long wait until (and if) this chip stacking will complete the journey from patents to design, production, and final product."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/329139/amds-future-ryzen-socs-may-feature-new-chip-stacking-technology
