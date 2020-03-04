AMD's EPYC and Radeon to Power World's Fastest Exascale Supercomputer

HAL_404
Gawd
ok, I posted about AMD's El Capitan earlier today and the discussion became about the power usage to run the thing and one post said it was old news so here's one posted just yesterday so let's see how well ya'll can bash this one ...
"AMD announced today that it had been selected to power Frontier, which is set to be the world's fastest exascale-class supercomputer when it comes online in 2021"
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-epyc-radeon-frontier-exascale-supercomputer,39275.html
