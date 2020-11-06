AMD's EPYC 7713 64-Core 128-Thread Zen 3 Server CPU Makes Monster Benchmark Debut

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,764
"Sorting SANDRA's processor arithmetic test by individual results, the EPYC 7713 clocked at a modest 2.45GHz jumps up to fourth place, only coming in behind benchmark runs obtained with four Intel Xeon Platinum 8280L processors. Very impressive.
Even more impressive is that in some instances, it actually beats systems equipped with twice as many or more Xeon CPUs, including four Xeon Platinum 8180 chips and eight Xeon E7-8860 CPUs. Of course, the combined core and thread counts on those Xeon setups is less than the combined core and thread count on the dual EPYC 7713 setup. But then we starting getting into things like performance per watt and overall cost, both of which look like they will favor Milan.
We'll have to wait and see, but in the early going, things are looking really well for Milan."
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-epyc-7713-zen-3-server-cpu-benchmark
Even more impressive is that in some instances, it actually beats systems equipped with twice as many or more Xeon CPUs, including four Xeon Platinum 8180 chips and eight Xeon E7-8860 CPUs. Of course, the combined core and thread counts on those Xeon setups is less than the combined core and thread count on the dual EPYC 7713 setup. But then we starting getting into things like performance per watt and overall cost, both of which look like they will favor Milan.
We'll have to wait and see, but in the early going, things are looking really well for Milan."
https://hothardware.com/news/amd-epyc-7713-zen-3-server-cpu-benchmark