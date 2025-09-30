  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD's Direct Geometry Format (DGF) is a nanite accelerator for RT use cases

AMD blog on DGF (from feb) — NANITE accelerator for RT use cases

A custom compression format can’t be consumed directly by the current raytracing API. Instead, we need to decode it into something which the APIs understand. This increases memory pressure and adds latency to the BVH build, both of which can lead to unstable, stuttery frame rates. Even if the API restrictions were lifted, the existing hardware acceleration structures are much too large to support future content, which will be authored with the lower data rates in mind.

Dense Geometry Format (DGF) is a block-based geometry compression technology developed by AMD, which will be directly supported by future GPU architectures. It aims to solve these problems by doing for geometry data what formats like DXT, ETC and ASTC have done for texture data.

Native GPU support for DGF will close the geometric complexity gap between raster and ray tracing

By moving geometry compression outside the driver, the compressor can process the data in ways that would either be too slow to perform at runtime or would violate the API specifications.


DGF is engineered to meet the needs of hardware by packing as many triangles as possible into a cache aligned structure. This enables a triangle to be retrieved using one memory transaction, which is an essential property for ray tracing, and also highly desirable for rasterization.


AMD Dense Geometry Compression Format SDK​

AMD has released the Dense Geometry Compression Format (DGF) SDK to encourage developers to experiment with geometry compression, and provide a reference toolchain for integration into content pipelines.

If you have questions about the data format and encoding algorithms, or want more data points, you can also read our HPG 2024 paper.

https://gpuopen.com/learn/problem_increasing_triangle_density/

Our AMD DGF SDK was recently updated with bug fixes, improvements, and new features. One of our most exciting new features is the addition of an animation-aware encoding pipeline. You can refer to the release notes for a full list of changes.

In this blog post, we take a look at animations and how they work with DGF.

https://gpuopen.com/learn/animating-geometry-with-amd-dgf/
 
MrMPFR said:
DGF + prefiltering related patents:
 
