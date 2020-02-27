AMDs chiplet design allows them to reduce cost

Pretty cool interpretation on the profitability of AMD's chiplet design strategies.

"So for a 16-core model you only have to add an additional core die and IO, which is much smaller, cheaper to achieve and this economic. As the new slides indicate, it turns out that it has reduced cost by half. Thanks to this new design, you have the possibility of only marking the price at US $750 to get the Ryzen 9 3950X with 16 cores and 32 threads, while it would surely have cost more somewhere north of USD 1250 perhaps USD 1500, if a monolithic design had been used."

https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/amds-chiplet-design-allows-them-to-reduce-cost-of-the-ryzen-9-3950x-by-half.html
 
Thanks to this new design, you have the possibility of only marking the price at US $750 to get the Ryzen 9 3950X with 16 cores and 32 threads, while it would surely have cost more somewhere north of USD 1250 perhaps USD 1500, if a monolithic design had been used."
How can that be true at the same time as Intel is making a profit by selling 18-core CPUs for $1k?
 
How can that be true at the same time as Intel is making a profit by selling 18-core CPUs for $1k?
It's almost as if they are different companies, with different assets (AMD doesn't have fabs). Also, chipzilla used to sell those 18 cores for >10k just a couple of years ago, no?
 
