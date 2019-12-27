AMD's China-Only Ryzen 5 3500X CPU Review: 6C/6T Zen 2 vs. 3600, 2600

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 27, 2019

    erek

    This is quite nice!

    "In this review, we're primarily comparing the AMD R5 3500X, a 6-core, 6-thread part, to the AMD R5 3600, its 6C/12T counterpart. We also talk about the R5 2600, another 6C/12T part, but one which is about the same price as the R5 3500X currently is online. We've seen pricing on the 3500X range from $120 to $200, but at $200, you should obviously be buying a 3600 instead. At the lower end of the price scale, it does become more reasonable in value. The R5 3500X is a China-only CPU that can be bought from retailers online and imported, although it takes a few weeks to receive. It's still Ryzen and all the same motherboards work with it as with the R5 3600."

     
    defaultluser

    This fills the huge gap in price not filled by region s with tons of leftover Zen+ stock. Since this is Zen2, it's going to be 40% faster than the current APUs (full-loaded).

    This also provides a nice bridge part for OEMS tito get used to 6 cores on the cheap, to be replaced by an 8/6C APU in 3-6 months.
     
