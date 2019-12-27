AMD's China-Only Ryzen 5 3500X CPU Review: 6C/6T Zen 2 vs. 3600, 2600

This is quite nice! "In this review, we're primarily comparing the AMD R5 3500X, a 6-core, 6-thread part, to the AMD R5 3600, its 6C/12T counterpart. We also talk about the R5 2600, another 6C/12T part, but one which is about the same price as the R5 3500X currently is online. We've seen pricing on the 3500X range from $120 to $200, but at $200, you should obviously be buying a 3600 instead. At the lower end of the price scale, it does become more reasonable in value. The R5 3500X is a China-only CPU that can be bought from retailers online and imported, although it takes a few weeks to receive. It's still Ryzen and all the same motherboards work with it as with the R5 3600."