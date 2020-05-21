AMD's B550 Motherboards Start Appearing Online

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15810/amds-b550-motherboards-start-apppearing-onlineMotherboard vendors across the world have been enabling their public listings of the B550 product stacks online ahead of their expected launch on June 16th
I, for one, welcome our new B550 overlordsonly ASUS so far has announced any pricing, with prices starting at $134 for the ASUS Prime B550M-A, all the way up to $279 for the ASUS ROG Strix B550-E Gaming which has an Intel's AX200 Wi-Fi 6 wireless interface, an Intel I225-V 2.5 G Ethernet controller, and a SupremeFX S1220A HD audio codec
https://edgeup.asus.com/2020/b550-motherboard-guide-asus-rog-strix-tuf-gaming-prime/
https://www.gigabyte.com/Press/News/1803
https://www.asrock.com/mb/#AllProduct
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/B550-A-PRO (more later)
Biostar B550GTQ Ver. 5.0
Biostar B550GTA Ver. 5.0
Last edited: