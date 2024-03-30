AMD Zen5 architecture is allegedly 40% faster core-to-core than Zen4 in SPEC benchmarks

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
11,336
1711825697538.png

Source: https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-zen...ter-core-to-core-than-zen4-in-spec-benchmarks
 
Yea, I really doubt they got a 40% IPC increase. If they did then I finally have to migrate over to AM5. 40% is just too massive. Either the benchmark heavily favors Zen5, or they're comparing a Zen4c with a Zen5 with 3D Vcache, and I'm not sure if Spec can benefit from Vcache.
 
DukenukemX said:
Yea, I really doubt they got a 40% IPC increase. If they did then I finally have to migrate over to AM5. 40% is just too massive. Either the benchmark heavily favors Zen5, or they're comparing a Zen4c with a Zen5 with 3D Vcache, and I'm not sure if Spec can benefit from Vcache.
Click to expand...
40% faster in unnamed SPECView Benchmarks, not IPC.
In which depending on the test a 7950x will get its ass handed to it by a 12900k.

So while 40% is a significant boost, it may not pan out to a hell of a lot for the average Joe.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top