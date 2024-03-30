AMD Zen5 architecture is allegedly 40% faster core-to-core than Zen4 in SPEC benchmarks

erek
40% faster in unnamed SPECView Benchmarks, not IPC.Yea, I really doubt they got a 40% IPC increase. If they did then I finally have to migrate over to AM5. 40% is just too massive. Either the benchmark heavily favors Zen5, or they're comparing a Zen4c with a Zen5 with 3D Vcache, and I'm not sure if Spec can benefit from Vcache.