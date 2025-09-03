erek
“Performance expectations center on achieving double-digit IPC gains, higher sustained clock speeds, and improved power efficiency, thanks to the advanced process nodes. The choice of N3P for IOD helps AMD cut some costs for non-core logic, while the N2P compute die aims to extract greater generational gains. However, as with any new TSMC node, it will carry a premium over the N3P, so using it only for the compute side is the most viable choice. Platform compatibility remains for one more generation, with Zen 6 expected to support the existing AM5 socket. Users can upgrade CPUs without a full platform replacement. If the ramp timing holds, Zen 6 will arrive into a crowded second half of 2026 desktop window. For datacenter applications, the EPYC "Venice" generation, based on Zen 6, will utilize sIOD (server I/O die), implementing PCIe Gen 6, which provides a generational doubling in bandwidth to GPUs, SSDs, and NICs. AMD is also claiming memory bandwidth of up to 1.6 TB/s for these CPUs, so we could see some of that trickling down into consumer configurations.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340627/amd-zen-6-processors-to-use-tsmc-2-nm-node-for-ccds-3-nm-for-iod
