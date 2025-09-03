  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD "Zen 6" Processors to Use TSMC 2 nm Node for CCDs, 3 nm for IOD

“Performance expectations center on achieving double-digit IPC gains, higher sustained clock speeds, and improved power efficiency, thanks to the advanced process nodes. The choice of N3P for IOD helps AMD cut some costs for non-core logic, while the N2P compute die aims to extract greater generational gains. However, as with any new TSMC node, it will carry a premium over the N3P, so using it only for the compute side is the most viable choice. Platform compatibility remains for one more generation, with Zen 6 expected to support the existing AM5 socket. Users can upgrade CPUs without a full platform replacement. If the ramp timing holds, Zen 6 will arrive into a crowded second half of 2026 desktop window. For datacenter applications, the EPYC "Venice" generation, based on Zen 6, will utilize sIOD (server I/O die), implementing PCIe Gen 6, which provides a generational doubling in bandwidth to GPUs, SSDs, and NICs. AMD is also claiming memory bandwidth of up to 1.6 TB/s for these CPUs, so we could see some of that trickling down into consumer configurations.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340627/amd-zen-6-processors-to-use-tsmc-2-nm-node-for-ccds-3-nm-for-iod
 
