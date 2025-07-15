  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD "Zen 6" Processor Families to Use a Mix of TSMC N2 and N3 Nodes

"For client systems, AMD has adopted codenames that hint at their intended usage profiles. "Olympic Ridge" will drive the Ryzen 10000 desktop series on the N2P node, while "Gator Range" targets gaming laptops exceeding 55 W. The mainstream thin‑and‑light segment will be served by "Medusa Point," featuring a hybrid design that pairs an N2P compute tile with an N3P I/O tile, with entry‑level models opting for a cost‑efficient monolithic N3P die. A more detailed "Medusa Halo" and the budget‑oriented "Bumblebee" series are also in the roadmap, though their process assignments remain under review. AMD and TSMC's close co‑optimization of metal layers and libraries means the final silicon closely resembles an "N2‑AMD" stack rather than a standard N2P node. First silicon is expected back from the fab before Christmas, with volume ramps timed for the back‑to‑school 2026 notebook cycle and a subsequent server refresh wave."

https://www.techpowerup.com/338924/amd-zen-6-processor-families-to-use-a-mix-of-tsmc-n2-and-n3-nodes
 
erek said:
A more detailed "Medusa Halo" and the budget‑oriented "Bumblebee" series are also in the roadmap, though their process assignments remain under review.
Click to expand...
Hot news is that medusa halo is either scrapped or going for a respin

I am hoping for new die using RDNA 5 or UDNA
 
