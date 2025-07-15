erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,045
"For client systems, AMD has adopted codenames that hint at their intended usage profiles. "Olympic Ridge" will drive the Ryzen 10000 desktop series on the N2P node, while "Gator Range" targets gaming laptops exceeding 55 W. The mainstream thin‑and‑light segment will be served by "Medusa Point," featuring a hybrid design that pairs an N2P compute tile with an N3P I/O tile, with entry‑level models opting for a cost‑efficient monolithic N3P die. A more detailed "Medusa Halo" and the budget‑oriented "Bumblebee" series are also in the roadmap, though their process assignments remain under review. AMD and TSMC's close co‑optimization of metal layers and libraries means the final silicon closely resembles an "N2‑AMD" stack rather than a standard N2P node. First silicon is expected back from the fab before Christmas, with volume ramps timed for the back‑to‑school 2026 notebook cycle and a subsequent server refresh wave."
https://www.techpowerup.com/338924/amd-zen-6-processor-families-to-use-a-mix-of-tsmc-n2-and-n3-nodes
