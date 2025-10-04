AMD Zen 6 leak: previous speculation is wrong, silicon bridges unleash performance says leaker

erek
"MLID goes over his previous Zen 6 leaks from February 2025, where he said that both the CCD and IOD would be fabbed at TSMC on what he suspects to be its next-gen 2nm process node for the Zen 6 CCD cores. The leaker reiterated that Zen 6 would feature a bridge die beneath the CCD and IOD, which sees AMD fundamentally changing how the CCD and IOD communicates, massively reducing latency.
The leaker talked to one of his best industry sources at AMD who explained: "I saw odd speculation circulating online regarding Zen 6's interconnect, and as such I just wanted to reiterate that UMC makes the embedded silicon bridge, and also that SPIL is the OSAT for packaging. I must also note that much like V-Cache layers, the Silicon Bridge is nearly negligible in thickness and passive, and therefore I see no reason why it would mess with V-Cache in Zen 6, nor why it would be very expensive".
MLID's source continued: "This is a tech that we've (AMD) basically been using since MI200, and so I don't know why anyone would think we'd be scared to do it again in mainstream devices now that it's come down in cost. Which, on that last note -- Zen 6 Olympic Ridge, Medusa 1, and even Xbox Magnus all use silicon bridges. We could not afford to do that if it was expensive or prone to manufacturing bottlenecks"."
Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1080...es-unleash-performance-says-leaker/index.html
