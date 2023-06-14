AMD Zen 4c Not an E-core, 35% Smaller than Zen 4, but with Identical IPC

erek
Interesting
“The Zen 4c CCD is built on the same exact TSMC 5 nm EUV foundry node that the company makes its regular 8-core Zen 4 CCD on, however, the Zen 4c CPU core is 35% smaller than the Zen 4 core, with a die area (per-core) of just 2.48 mm², compared to 3.84 mm². The die-size savings probably come from AMD "compacting" the various core components without reducing their form or function in any way. As we said earlier, the counts of the various core components remains the same, as do the sizes of the µ-op, L1, and L2 caches. EPYC 9004 "Bergamo" achieves its core-count of 128 using eight of these 16-core Zen 4c CCDs. In comparison, the regular "Genoa" processor achieves 96 cores over twelve 8-core Zen 4 CCDs.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310057/...-35-smaller-than-zen-4-but-with-identical-ipc
