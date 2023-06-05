AMD Zen 4c delivers identical functionality of Zen 4 at about half of the core area.

16 Zen 4c cores are barely larger than 8 Zen 4 cores. At ISSCC 2023, AMD disclosed Zen 4’s CCD to be 66.3mm². This is the design area without die seal and scribe lines at the edges. Zen 4c’s CCD design area is just 72.7mm², not even 10% bigger! Keep in mind that there are double the cores, double the L2 cache, and the same amount of L3 cache on each die.
https://www.semianalysis.com/p/zen-4c-amds-response-to-hyperscale
We detail the three key techniques of device Physical Design that enables this.
1. lowering the clock target of a design can lead to reduced area when the core is synthesized. Here is a Speed vs Area curve for an ARM Cortex-A72 CPU Core synthesized on TSMC’s N5 and N3E nodes. Even with the same core design on the same node, there is a choice with the area of the core and the clock speed achievable on it. With a lower clock target, designers have more working room with the design of critical paths, simplifying timing closure and reducing the number of additional buffer cells required to clear relaxed timing constraints. With most designs nowadays being limited by routing density and congestion, a lower operating clock enables designers to squeeze signal paths closer together and improve standard cell density.
2. there are numerous partitions for each logical block within the core, but this is drastically reduced in Zen 4c with just 4 partitions (L2, Front End, Execution, FPU). By merging those partitions from Zen 4, the regions can be packed closer together, adding another avenue of area saving by further boosting standard cell density. One can say that AMD’s Zen 4c ‘looks like an ARM Core’.
3. Zen 4c has a reduction in SRAM area within the core itself, as AMD has switched to using a new type of SRAM bitcell. AMD has replaced these 8T dual-port bitcells with a new 6T pseudo dual-port bitcell developed by TSMC. TSMC will be presenting further details on this new bitcell at VLSI 2023 in June, which SemiAnalysis will be attending. From the description, we see that TSMC is able to simulate a dual-port bitcell by doing a sequential read-and-write operation in the same clock cycle. While this is not as flexible as two independent access ports, the area reduction is significant enough for AMD to adopt this technology for Zen 4c. We will see more of these area-saving techniques going forward as SRAM area scaling flatlines.
https://www.semianalysis.com/p/zen-4c-amds-response-to-hyperscale
We detail the three key techniques of device Physical Design that enables this.
1. lowering the clock target of a design can lead to reduced area when the core is synthesized. Here is a Speed vs Area curve for an ARM Cortex-A72 CPU Core synthesized on TSMC’s N5 and N3E nodes. Even with the same core design on the same node, there is a choice with the area of the core and the clock speed achievable on it. With a lower clock target, designers have more working room with the design of critical paths, simplifying timing closure and reducing the number of additional buffer cells required to clear relaxed timing constraints. With most designs nowadays being limited by routing density and congestion, a lower operating clock enables designers to squeeze signal paths closer together and improve standard cell density.
2. there are numerous partitions for each logical block within the core, but this is drastically reduced in Zen 4c with just 4 partitions (L2, Front End, Execution, FPU). By merging those partitions from Zen 4, the regions can be packed closer together, adding another avenue of area saving by further boosting standard cell density. One can say that AMD’s Zen 4c ‘looks like an ARM Core’.
3. Zen 4c has a reduction in SRAM area within the core itself, as AMD has switched to using a new type of SRAM bitcell. AMD has replaced these 8T dual-port bitcells with a new 6T pseudo dual-port bitcell developed by TSMC. TSMC will be presenting further details on this new bitcell at VLSI 2023 in June, which SemiAnalysis will be attending. From the description, we see that TSMC is able to simulate a dual-port bitcell by doing a sequential read-and-write operation in the same clock cycle. While this is not as flexible as two independent access ports, the area reduction is significant enough for AMD to adopt this technology for Zen 4c. We will see more of these area-saving techniques going forward as SRAM area scaling flatlines.