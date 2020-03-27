AMD Zen 4 microprocessing units to destroy Intel thanks to their 5nm designs

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,608
More of the same rumors or anything actually new here?
"Recently, however, things have slowed down noticeably, and Moore’s Law doesn’t seem to apply as much these days, especially when it comes to Intel. This is ironic as Moore was once CEO of the company.
With AMD looking to move to 5nm and reap those performance rewards, the pressure is on Intel to catch up. As we mentioned earlier, while Intel has been producing 10nm laptop processors, we’re still waiting for 10nm Intel desktop processors. At the moment on the desktop side, Intel is still on 14nm.
According to AMD’s roadmap, we could see Zen 4 before 2022 – so if it does indeed release at that point with 5nm designs, then Intel could find itself even further behind its competition."
https://www.techradar.com/news/amd-zen-4-processors-could-destroy-intel-thanks-to-their-5nm-designs
