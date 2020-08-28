AMD Zen 3-based EPYC Milan CPUs to Usher in 20% Performance Increase Compared to Rome

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,035
"Apparently, AMD's approach for the Zen 3 architecture does away with L3 subdivisions according to CCXs; now, a full 32 MB of L3 cache is available for each 8-core Core Compute Die (CCD). AMD has apparently achieved new levels of frequency optimization under Zen 3, with higher upward frequency limits than before. This will see the most benefits in lower core-count designs, as the amount of heat being generated is necessarily lesser compared to more core-dense designs. Milan keeps the same 7 nm manufacturing tech, DDR4, PCIe 4.0, and 120-225 W TDP as the previous-gen Rome. It remains to be seen how these changes actually translate to the consumer versions of Zen 3, Vermeer, later this year."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271496/...r-in-20-performance-increase-compared-to-rome
