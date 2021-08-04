AMD X Apple unveil the Radeon W6800X Duo

NattyKathy

Exclusively for Mac Pro

AMD-Radeon-Pro-W6800X-DUO-1.jpg


now that's a graphics card!

- 7680 shader cores (3840*2)
- "up to" 30.2TFLOP FP32 which suggests max 1970Mhz boost clock
- 64GB GDDR6 (2*32GB)
- 400W TGP

raw computational performance isn't much higher than the previous Vega II Duo due to CU count not rising, but the newer architecture should provide a decent boost for 3D stuff although it's worth noting that memory-bound applications will likely still be better off on the HBC-equipped Vega. I wonder if/when AMD will offer CDNA-based workstation cards with HBM?

Any Mac Pro users here going to pick up one of these monsters for their content creation boxen?
 
Krenum said:
These companies keep rubbing salt in the wound...
rest assured that the Navi21 dies going into these will be a drop in the bucket compared to total supply/demand
but yes, I am jealous too lol. We can barely buy regular 6800 cards and here they are teasing us with Apple-exclusive tech.
 
Krenum

NattyKathy said:
rest assured that the Navi21 dies going into these will be a drop in the bucket compared to total supply/demand
but yes, I am jealous too lol. We can barely buy regular 6800 cards and here they are teasing us with Apple-exclusive tech.
I'm not jealous, just extremely jaded with the industry. After hobby building computers for the last 25+ years, I can never remember a time where I couldn't go the the local store and buy what I wanted off the shelf at reasonable prices, minus the brief DDR inflation back in 2000ish.
 
Krenum said:
I'm not jealous, just extremely jaded with the industry. After hobby building computers for the last 25+ years, I can never remember a time where I couldn't go the the local store and buy what I wanted off the shelf at reasonable prices, minus the brief DDR inflation back in 2000ish.
Same. I've "only" been in it 20 years but yeah, it's really unsettling to see the empty GPU shelves and "out of stock" everywhere online. Always took it for granted that new components would always be available on-demand and at MSRP
 
Zarathustra[H]

NattyKathy said:
Exclusively for Mac Pro

now that's a graphics card!

- 7680 shader cores (3840*2)
- "up to" 30.2TFLOP FP32 which suggests max 1970Mhz boost clock
- 64GB GDDR6 (2*32GB)
- 400W TGP

raw computational performance isn't much higher than the previous Vega II Duo due to CU count not rising, but the newer architecture should provide a decent boost for 3D stuff although it's worth noting that memory-bound applications will likely still be better off on the HBC-equipped Vega. I wonder if/when AMD will offer CDNA-based workstation cards with HBM?

Any Mac Pro users here going to pick up one of these monsters for their content creation boxen?
This to me just looks like two separate video cards stuck together in a line, with some sort of custom PCIe connector.

Essentially two cards in Crossfire on one board.
 
Axman

Krenum said:
I'm not jealous, just extremely jaded with the industry.
Better to be jaded and know that AMD is sidelining their best glass to make exclusive hardware for a major business partner than to believe that Nvidia is boosting production of hash-limited cards for gamers and sidelining broken glass to make mining hardware.
 
Axman said:
Better to be jaded and know that AMD is sidelining their best glass to make exclusive hardware for a major business partner than to believe that Nvidia is boosting production of hash-limited cards for gamers and sidelining broken glass to make mining hardware.
This isn't even the "best glass" tho... it's a pair of cut Navi21's at low clock speeds. If it were a 2*80CU part at 2.5Ghz that would be one thing, but this are basically cut-down laptop-binned chips running at sub-2Ghz.
Not saying don't be jaded... be jaded... but these these are unlikely to actually affect desktop Radeon supply.
 
Axman

NattyKathy said:
Not saying don't be jaded, be jaded... but these these are unlikely to actually affect desktop Radeon supply.
I'm sure these are still top-tier binned chips to hit the TDP, even at lower clocks. And AMD will have had to produce a large amount at launch; in the grand scheme, yeah, it probably is just a blip because of the price, but if you were shopping for anything based on these parts, this is where they were going, and this is why the prices for what's available is what it is.

Especially since AMD can sell them for even more to Mac users.
 
Krenum

Axman said:
Better to be jaded and know that AMD is sidelining their best glass to make exclusive hardware for a major business partner than to believe that Nvidia is boosting production of hash-limited cards for gamers and sidelining broken glass to make mining hardware.
Good point.
 
Axman said:
I'm sure these are still top-tier binned chips to hit the TDP, even at lower clocks. And AMD will have had to produce a large amount at launch; in the grand scheme, yeah, it probably is just a blip because of the price, but if you were shopping for anything based on these parts, this is where they were going, and this is why the prices for what's available is what it is.

Especially since AMD can sell them for even more to Mac users.
yah, that's fair. The optics of launching another card when the existing ones can't be consistently bought yet
 
