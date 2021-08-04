AMD X Apple unveil the Radeon W6800X Duo

NattyKathy
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2019
- Messages
- 872
Exclusively for Mac Pro
now that's a graphics card!
- 7680 shader cores (3840*2)
- "up to" 30.2TFLOP FP32 which suggests max 1970Mhz boost clock
- 64GB GDDR6 (2*32GB)
- 400W TGP
raw computational performance isn't much higher than the previous Vega II Duo due to CU count not rising, but the newer architecture should provide a decent boost for 3D stuff although it's worth noting that memory-bound applications will likely still be better off on the HBC-equipped Vega. I wonder if/when AMD will offer CDNA-based workstation cards with HBM?
Any Mac Pro users here going to pick up one of these monsters for their content creation boxen?
