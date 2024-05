50/50 chance this is true.. EOL for Windows 11 is still unknown, and it is rumored that Windows 12 will have several new requirements that obsolete pretty much every platform today without mfgs supporting TPM 3.0 (but maybe some later chipsets will?)..Rumored requirements for Windows 12:* TPM3.0 (hmmm)..* AI enabled processor (for Microsoft to cram co-pilot down your throat).For reference, the current Intel Meteor Lake CPUs run at 34 TOPS, making them ineligible to power AI PCs. However, the upcoming Lunar Lake CPUs are expected to be rated for AI PCs. The new AMD Zen 4 APUs are rated at 39 TOPS, coming up just short, but the brand’s Strix Point Zen 5 APUs are expected to be compatible. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip exceeds the threshold at 45 TOPS.With all that said, my 7th gen Intel laptop still works just fine (for casual browsing) on the latest release of Windows 11..So take it all with a grain of salt.We shall see. I personally am going to hold out until late 2025 for considering an upgrade until I understand the roadmap and consider needs vs wants.Do I really need AI as a local client? Nope.. So far, I have not found a meaningful use case. The only reason I will go to Windows 12 is when 11 is no longer supported.