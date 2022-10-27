AMD Wakes Up to Intel's Multi-Threaded Advantage, Ryzen 7 7800X a 10-core/20-thread Processor, Also Readies Ryzen 3 7300X

Intel's Hybrid architecture has a key payoff, and that's with multi-threaded application performance. The E-cores may be tiny, but offer impressive performance, and when deployed in large-enough numbers, have an enormous impact on the multi-threaded performance. The 8P+16E Core i9-13900K beating the Ryzen 9 7950X; and more importantly, the 6P+8E Core i5-13600K beating the Ryzen 7 7700X, is forcing AMD to reconsider CPU core-counts across its product-stack. The first sign of this is the discovery of a Geekbench submission, where the popular benchmark detects the unreleased Ryzen 7 7800X as a 10-core/20-thread processor.

There's another equally interesting processor that surfaced on Geekbench—the Ryzen 3 7300X. [...] The Ryzen 3 7300X is a 4-core/8-thread processor with "Zen 4" CPU cores (confirmed to be "Zen 4" based with the 1 MB/core L2 cache size). The processor has a single "Zen 4" CCD, with four cores disabled, but the L3 cache left untouched at 32 MB. The chip has an impressive 4.50 GHz base frequency, and 5.00 GHz boost.
Like other Zen 4 chips, they're DDR5 only.
 
7300x with the iGPU could be quite interesting, the only issue being how nicely priced the 5600x is right now, if it is priced to compete advantageously with that 6 core $160 option, could be incredible value if DDR-5 continue to get interesting price wise and the AM5 board option continue to goes down down the stack.

Unlike a 3d cache option, bit harder to be that enthusiast for the 10 core, outside the obvious opportunity to push down the 7700x down the price line and continue the pressure on Intel in that price rang.

You get the 79xx cpu 32 mb of L3 cache at a lower price and maybe the enabled core could clock really well-being the 10 best of 16.... but still the I need more than 8 full cores, 12 is a bit expensive let alone 16 crowd
 
Thumbs up for competition.

DDR 5 aside I believe AMD has the better product. Intel will probably still own the but I can buy DDR 4 crowd... but if AMD replaces their 8 core with 10 core. I think the value proposition swings their way at that price point. (With 2 chiplets and the added cache it might game sort of like a 3D cache lite)
If AMD can get a 7800x 10 core out... manages a 3D cache 12-16 core part. I think they would put Intel on the back foot again. Kudos to Intel though I really didn't think they could offer something all that attractive vs Zen 4. Hopefully they keep pushing each other.
 
