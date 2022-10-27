AMD Wakes Up to Intel's Multi-Threaded Advantage, Ryzen 7 7800X a 10-core/20-thread Processor, Also Readies Ryzen 3 7300X

https://www.techpowerup.com/300326/...0-thread-processor-also-readies-ryzen-3-7300x
Like other Zen 4 chips, they're DDR5 only.
Intel's Hybrid architecture has a key payoff, and that's with multi-threaded application performance. The E-cores may be tiny, but offer impressive performance, and when deployed in large-enough numbers, have an enormous impact on the multi-threaded performance. The 8P+16E Core i9-13900K beating the Ryzen 9 7950X; and more importantly, the 6P+8E Core i5-13600K beating the Ryzen 7 7700X, is forcing AMD to reconsider CPU core-counts across its product-stack. The first sign of this is the discovery of a Geekbench submission, where the popular benchmark detects the unreleased Ryzen 7 7800X as a 10-core/20-thread processor.
There's another equally interesting processor that surfaced on Geekbench—the Ryzen 3 7300X. [...] The Ryzen 3 7300X is a 4-core/8-thread processor with "Zen 4" CPU cores (confirmed to be "Zen 4" based with the 1 MB/core L2 cache size). The processor has a single "Zen 4" CCD, with four cores disabled, but the L3 cache left untouched at 32 MB. The chip has an impressive 4.50 GHz base frequency, and 5.00 GHz boost.
