AMD views Ryzen 5000 CPU temperatures up to 95C as ‘typical and by design’

Made a tweak to my above post. Seems the default "Motherboard" and AMD PBO power limits are basically the same. Pretty sure I can manually raise it, but given temps and power draw I don't think that's a wise move. I'd rather allow the processor to manage itself.In my testing, the Default AMD EDC limit is 140A. Precision Boost Overdrive EDC limit is 215A.PBO will use 100% of that if temps are in check. So there is a very significant power increase and subsequent temp increase from enabling PBO, however in my case the multi-core performance improved ~12% which is notable.YMMV based on chip, motherboard, cooling, etc