AMD views Ryzen 5000 CPU temperatures up to 95C as ‘typical and by design’

That has been typical for modern CPUs from both sides. High performance laptops can get up their.
85c with triple 480 rad?? I haven't seen 80c with my 360 Corsair capellix Aio. I would think you should be running waay more cooler then me. BTW-I am running stock though with no overclock, just letting the cpu boost itself. R20 score is only 9700 as well. Got pretty crappy Nanya corsair mem
If it's truly by design then I don't see an issue.
I think even with watercooling, Cinebench is AVX loads right? I think it'll slaughter any CPU no matter what. What would be more interesting is if on a similar system with air cooling instead you saw lower clock boosts and such overall as AFAIK, the way that precision boost works is that it'll boost up to some limits, thermal being one of them so if you lower that, then everything else gets boosted.
Thanks for posting temps on a 5950! Running the Default Multi core cinebench r23 test just using PBO, I'm hitting 78 on mine with 28c coolant temp and 2 rads. Not sure if there is much difference between r20 and r23, but it's at least a comparison point.
If it's truly by design then I don't see an issue.
85c with triple 480 rad?? I haven't seen 80c with my 360 Corsair capellix Aio. I would think you should be running waay more cooler then me. BTW-I am running stock though with no overclock, just letting the cpu boost itself. R20 score is only 9700 as well. Got pretty crappy Nanya corsair mem
I should note that I enabled Precision Boost and set the limits to "Motherboard". The CPU was pulling 100% of my motherboard's allowed EDC load (which is notably higher than AMD's default), so I suspect the temperatures were higher than they would have been at totally default settings or with the standard PBO limits. Coolant temp was ~27C.
Then your nt typical.If I had a 5900X CPU at 90C for 24 hours a day in perpetuity,
Thanks for doing this Rizen. At least it validates that the 5950x seems to boost well and at stock, scores and the way the cpu boosts seems to be equal across chipsOkay, just tested because I was curious.
5950X default settings
Cinebench R20: ~9700
Temp: Low 60s
5950X PBO enabled, motherboard power limits:
Cinebench R20: 10,950
Temp: 85C
So yeah, the CPU will pull significantly more power when PBO is enabled and power limits are raised, and performance goes up a lot as does temperature.
EDC limit on my hero viii is 200A. My clocks are sitting right around 4.6ghz. Usually pops between 4610 and 4601. Wonder if I could get a little more edc room, or if that just the limit on my MB.Made a tweak to my above post. Seems the default "Motherboard" and AMD PBO power limits are basically the same. Pretty sure I can manually raise it, but given temps and power draw I don't think that's a wise move. I'd rather allow the processor to manage itself.
In my testing, the Default AMD EDC limit is 140A. Precision Boost Overdrive EDC limit is 215A.
PBO will use 100% of that if temps are in check. So there is a very significant power increase and subsequent temp increase from enabling PBO, however in my case the multi-core performance improved ~12% which is notable.
YMMV based on chip, motherboard, cooling, etc
So a negative offset reducing voltage also reduces total power draw, which in turn gives PBO a little more room to boost. Looks like the ideal method is then to reduce offset until it becomes unstable?Yes, each step reduces voltage by between 3 and 5 millivolts, depending on load. 3mV at high load and 5mV at low.