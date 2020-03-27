AMD upgrade or not with corona govt check of 1,200 Bucks?

fightingfi
Look at Me! I need the attention.
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2008
- Messages
- 2,866
Im thinking of upgrading while i can i dont need to just wondering what if any AMD cpu might be more kick butt then what ive got allready?
Gigabyte x570 Mb
AMD 3700x stock
16 gigs of ram ddr4 3600 stock
120 AIO x2 120 fans push pull config
RTX 2070 MSI stock
2x2 m.2 drives
3 ssd's
27 inch mon 2560x1440
win 10 Pro
Playing Half Life Alyx , HL2 CSS TFC DOOM etc....
Gigabyte x570 Mb
AMD 3700x stock
16 gigs of ram ddr4 3600 stock
120 AIO x2 120 fans push pull config
RTX 2070 MSI stock
2x2 m.2 drives
3 ssd's
27 inch mon 2560x1440
win 10 Pro
Playing Half Life Alyx , HL2 CSS TFC DOOM etc....